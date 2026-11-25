LSU is currently at the center of the biggest story in college sports, as the basketball team's attempt to bring in former pro RJ Luis Jr. has created a controversy that could lead to the school's expulsion from the SEC.

The situation is a downstream of the moves made last season by Baylor and Alabama to add pro players. The Bears added 2023 NBA Draft pick James Nnaji to their roster, and the Crimson Tide followed suit weeks later with the addition of G-Leaguer Charles Bediako. With the two programs facing off last night in Vegas, head coach Nate Oats was asked to look back on the situation.

"Honestly, if Bediako hadn’t been my guy and they didn’t make James Nnaji eligible, I, we would never have tried to do anything like that," Oats said. "I’d like to know what the rules are and how they’re going to interpret the rules. Then figure out who you’ve got to become eligible."

Bediako played five games for Alabama last season before ultimately being ruled ineligible, ending the experiment. Oats' program was the subject of near-universal criticism throughout the ordeal. Fast-forward one year, and a number of teams are relying on court injunctions to keep players on the court.

“A lot of those coaches wanted to speak on the Bediako thing, well, they’re doing the exact same thing this year," Oats said. "Yeah, it does bother me. They’re kind of hypocritical, to be honest with you. If you’re going to say whatever you said last year on that and you’re just going to do the same thing, that’s how all these guys are playing on a court order."

LSU has become the face of professional athletes in college basketball (partially due to the precedent set by Lane Kiffin), but some of the best teams in the nation are currently being propped up by guys who, one year ago, would not have been allowed to play.

"I’d like to know who is going to be eligible, and then we recruit the guys who are going to be eligible," Oats said. For me, this year, it’s been nice. We’ve got our roster. This is who we’ve got. That’s it. We filled 15. Nobody new is coming. I know who I’ve got every game... Now, we’re going to have to prepare for some teams that I have no idea if a guy’s going to be in or out. This judge says this. I don’t really know. That’s a little annoying, but at least it’s not my team dealing with it this year."

Oats made it abundantly clear that his focus is on his team. He's not actively keeping up with individual court cases, and he hasn't given much thought to the potential long-term consequences that LSU could face.

"I don’t know all the particulars with all that," Oats. "I don’t know. I’ve learned from a few things I’ve been involved with that if I don’t have enough background and know everything going on, I probably just shouldn’t speak on it. So I don’t really know.”

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