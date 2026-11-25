Alabama opens its time at the Players Era Festival on Tuesday night against Baylor

Should Alabama win, it'll go head-to-head with the victor of Gonzaga-Kansas State on Thanksgiving. Should the Tide lose to Baylor, it would play the loser of Gonzaga-Kansas State on the same Nov. 26 date in a consolation bracket.

But if Alabama beats Baylor and the winner of Gonzaga-Kansas State, it'll meet whoever comes out of the other side of their portion of the bracket between Michigan, Creighton, Miami and TCU on Nov. 27. And if Nate Oats and company win once again, it'll play in the championship against the winner on the other side of the bracket.

Here's all the information you'll need for Alabama's sixth game of the 2026-27 season:

How to Watch: Baylor vs. No. 15 Alabama

Who: No. 16 Alabama (5-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Baylor (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 250 (Alabama), 264 (Baylor)

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 5-2 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 11, 1925.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide won 87-78 in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 29, 2022. Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 39 points, 10 assists and five steals, with the latter also recording nine rebounds. Juwan Gary, JD Davison and Keon Ellis also finished in double figures.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Kennesaw State 109-91 at home on Nov. 17. Alabama only won by two in the second half, but a 56-40 lead at the break was more than enough to get the job done. Aden Holloway led UA with 19 points, with Amari Allen, Cole Cloer, Drew Fielder, Jaxon Richardson and Anderson Diaz scoring between 11 and 15 points.

Last Time Out, Baylor: The Bears obliterated Jackson State 104-55 at home on Nov. 18. Brett Decker Jr. went off for 35 points on 10 of 17 from downtown. Elijah Williams was the next highest scorer with 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Betting Odds for Baylor vs. No. 15 Alabama

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Over/Under: 174.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Baylor vs. No. 15 Alabama

Alabama basketball has struggled on the defensive end of the floor through the first five games, and the competition is about to get a lot tougher. Nate Oats spent most of his 25-minute press conference ahead of the trip to Las Vegas speaking about the changes that his team needed to make defensively.

This is Alabama's third trip to the Players Era Festival. The Crimson Tide made it to the championship in 2024 before losing in the first game of last year's event. Nate Oats outlined what would constitute a successful week in this year's tournament.

Alabama plays with Nike basketballs in Coleman Coliseum, but will play with Spalding balls at the Players Era Festival. Nate Oats spoke about the adjustment and how the team prepared for the change.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.