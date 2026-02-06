Nate Oats Gives Positive Injury Update For Alabama Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama basketball travels to Auburn on Saturday for the first of two regular season matchups against the Tigers. Saturday's game kicks off the second half of an injury riddled SEC season, but the Crimson Tide has battled through the adversity and still has a lot to play for.

Nate Oats spent time with the media and marveled at the program's injury luck.

“Clarke (Holter)’s been doing this a long time, one of the best trainers in the business," Oats said. "We’ve had the most random, odd, unlucky amount of injuries I’ve ever had coaching and he’s ever had as a trainer,” Oats said. “Taylor practiced today. I thought he was moving pretty well. Labaron’s still trying to recover from the thigh bruise at the end of the first half last game, so he wasn’t able to practice today. We never have a full roster to practice with.”

Philon suffered a thigh bruise late in the first half against the Aggies on Wednesday. He left the game and rode the stationary bike, but returned to play the second half.

Despite the negative news about star guard LaBaron Philon, the Crimson Tide got good news on a much-needed forward.

“I expect Taylor [Bol Bowen] to play tomorrow, yes," Oats elaborated. Bol Bowen left Sunday's game against Florida with a leg injury and didn't play on Wednesday against Texas A&M.

Alabama basketball has played 22 games this season, and graduate guard Houston Mallette is the only scholarship player to appear in every game. The Crimson Tide currently has forward Collins Onyejiaka and wing Davion Hannah out with medical issues, while forward Keitenn Bristow is recovering from a long-term lower-body injury.

Alabama Basketball 2025-26 Schedule