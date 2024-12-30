Labaron Philon Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Second Time
Alabama men's basketball finished its non-conference slate strong on Sunday with a dominant 105-82 home victory over South Dakota State. Alabama put together one of its stronger performances of the season, going 37-of-78 from the field and a very solid 19-for-55 from beyond the arc.
Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon was perhaps the leader of the operation as he posted a season-high 21 points along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals. This effort helped him be named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season (the first coming after the Illinois win) on Monday.
Philon is the third member of the conference to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season joining Georgia’s Asa Newell and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears.
“Obviously, maybe a surprise to the public, but we kind of knew within the program based on his play in the summer how good Labaron has been," head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "He’s been really good in the games too. We’ve had to adjust a little bit."
Philon who has helped lead Alabama to an 11-2 record in non-conference play, reached double-figures for the ninth time this season against the Jackrabbits while posting his first 20-point game of his career. He's also now recorded at least five assists in four games this season.
On a nightly scale, Philon ranks No. 11 in the SEC in assists per game (3.9) and eighth among Division I freshmen in that category. He also leads Alabama in steals per game (1.3) and is No. 12 in the SEC in assist/turnover ratio (2.2)
Philon also helped maintain Alabama's status as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 Poll and the No. 6 program in the Coaches Poll on Monday.