Labaron Philon Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Third Time
Alabama men's basketball's dominant 107-79 win over previously undefeated Oklahoma in the SEC opener had plenty of positives.
The Crimson Tide attacked the inside while making shots from long range, defended all over the court and grabbed a season-high 22 offensive rebounds. Nearly every player scored, but in addition to his 16 points Alabama guard Labaron Philon stuffed the stat sheet, putting on a show once again.
Philon's 16 points, five assists, four rebounds (two offensive) and two steals with zero turnovers helped him become named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and the second time in as many weeks.
Last week, Philon became the third member of the conference to win this esteemed honor twice this season, joining Georgia’s Asa Newell and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears. Now he stands alone.
“He’s been great, he’s proven himself since he got here," Oats said of Philon during the postgame press conference. "He walked in the summer with an edge about him. He competed in practice. He wanted to guard [Preseason All-American Mark] Sears. Sears is one of the best guards and maybe THE best guard in the country, and Labaron did a great job on him in the summer.
"I think he’s got a mature side about him, and his preparation and his competitiveness on both sides of the floor. We knew he was a talented offensive player, but it’s hard to sometimes know how competitive they’re going to be on both ends of the floor. And I think he’s got that."
Although they rotated multiple players on him, Philon was heavily responsible for shutting down the aforementioned Jeremiah Fears in the first half, who came into the game leading the Sooners with 18.1 points per game. Philon was among those who prevented Fears from even converting a field goal in the opening period.
"I’m a huge fan of Labaron’s," Oats said. "I think the fact that Fears was so high up on some of these draft boards, I think that motivated Labaron a little bit, too.”
Philon also helped maintain Alabama's status as the No. 5 team in the AP Top 25 Poll and move up to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.