Bama Central

Live Blog: Alabama Basketball vs. Robert Morris in NCAA Tournament

Insight and score updates from Rocket Arena in Cleveland as the Crimson Tide takes on the Colonials in the Round of 64.

Katie Windham

Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of Alabama's Round of 64 matchup with Robert Morris
Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of Alabama's Round of 64 matchup with Robert Morris / BamaCentral
In this story:

CLEVELAND–– BamaCentral is inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Alabama basketball's opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Robert Morris in the Round of 64.

The Crimson Tide has gotten almost a full week to rest and recover after losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Forward Grant Nelson is available to play for Alabama, but it is still unknown whether or not he will play.

The Colonials have won 10 straight games coming into the NCAA Tournament, and Alabama is trying to make sure it isn't part of anyone's Cinderella story.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:40 CT on TruTV. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

First Half

Alabama wins the opening tip, and this game is underway.

Starting lineups:

Alabama vs. Robert Morris starting lineups
Alabama vs. Robert Morris starting lineups / NCAA

Jarin Stevenson starts in place of Grant Nelson.

Pregame

Alabama got more boos than cheers during the starting lineup introduction.

Tonight's officials: Michael Irving, Evon Burroughs and Chad Barlow

Looks like Nate Oats is sporting a new sports coat. He went with a greenish coat for the NCAA Tournament debut.

There are a couple hundred Alabama fans in attendance. With the Robert Morris campus about two hours away, there's a decent number of Colonial fans in here.

About 20 minutes until tip, the arena is around 50 percent capacity.

The Million Dollar Pep Band is here along with the Alabama cheerleaders, dance team and Big Al.

Chris Youngblood, Mark Sears and Aden Holloway are draining 3s in warmups.

Grant Nelson is going through warmups for the Crimson Tide. He has a sleeve on his left leg, and it looks like his left knee is heavily wrapped underneath.

Both teams have taken the floor for warmups. I have a front row courtside seat, so I will be up close and personal with the action today.

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball