Live Blog: Alabama Basketball vs. Robert Morris in NCAA Tournament
CLEVELAND–– BamaCentral is inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Alabama basketball's opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Robert Morris in the Round of 64.
The Crimson Tide has gotten almost a full week to rest and recover after losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Forward Grant Nelson is available to play for Alabama, but it is still unknown whether or not he will play.
The Colonials have won 10 straight games coming into the NCAA Tournament, and Alabama is trying to make sure it isn't part of anyone's Cinderella story.
Tipoff is scheduled for 11:40 CT on TruTV. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
First Half
Alabama wins the opening tip, and this game is underway.
Starting lineups:
Jarin Stevenson starts in place of Grant Nelson.
Pregame
Alabama got more boos than cheers during the starting lineup introduction.
Tonight's officials: Michael Irving, Evon Burroughs and Chad Barlow
Looks like Nate Oats is sporting a new sports coat. He went with a greenish coat for the NCAA Tournament debut.
There are a couple hundred Alabama fans in attendance. With the Robert Morris campus about two hours away, there's a decent number of Colonial fans in here.
About 20 minutes until tip, the arena is around 50 percent capacity.
The Million Dollar Pep Band is here along with the Alabama cheerleaders, dance team and Big Al.
Chris Youngblood, Mark Sears and Aden Holloway are draining 3s in warmups.
Grant Nelson is going through warmups for the Crimson Tide. He has a sleeve on his left leg, and it looks like his left knee is heavily wrapped underneath.
Both teams have taken the floor for warmups. I have a front row courtside seat, so I will be up close and personal with the action today.