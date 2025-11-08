Live Blog for No. 15 Alabama Basketball Against No. 5 St. John's
No. 15 Alabama men's basketball is set to face No. 5 St. John's at 11 a.m. in Madison Square Garden.
The Crimson Tide has been preparing for a St. John's team led by head coach Rick Pitino, who has been a college basketball powerhouse for decades. In fact, Alabama head coach Nate Oats was born in the same year that Pitino got his first college coaching gig as an assistant for Hawaii.
The Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer recently called Alabama "the most unique team" in the nation. This is due to a variety of factors, including the fact that the Crimson Tide led the country in pace and points per game last season. Pitino said that playing Alabama will be like a track meet, so Oats described on Friday what it will be like playing St. John's.
"A football match," Oats said. "They're tough and physical. MMA, wrestling, football. We're still playing basketball, they're going to call some fouls, but you can't call every foul. There's going to be plenty of fouls that they get away with. We're going to have to match their physicality."
Tipoff between these two ranked programs is set for 11 a.m. CT on Fox Sports 1.
FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS BEFORE AND DURING THE GAME. REFRESH YOUR BROWSER AS THE MOST RECENT EVENTS WILL APPEAR AT THE TOP.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 5 St. John's
Who: No. 15 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 St. John's (1-0, 0-0 Big East)
What: Alabama's second game of the regular season (first on the road/neutral site)
When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Curt Bloom, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 201 (St. John's), Channel 384 (Alabama)
Series: The two programs are tied 2-2 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 17, 1955.
Last Meeting: This will be Alabama's first game against St. John's since Wimp Sanderson coached the Crimson Tide to a 69-68 NCAA Tournament win on Long Island on March 14, 1982. It's also the first time that Alabama's played in MSG — nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena" — since the NIT Tip-off in 2013.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled North Dakota 91-62 in its season opener on Monday night. Preseason All-SEC sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, while graduate guard Houston Mallette tallied 15 points and grabbed four offensive rebounds. Freshman Amari Allen filled the stat sheet as he recorded 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, swiped three steals and snatched a block.
Last time out, St. John's: The Red Storm cruised past Quinnipiac 108-74 at home on Monday in Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y. Forward Dillon Mitchell led St. John's in points (18), rebounds (seven) and steals (four). Zuby Ejiofor (17 points), Ian Jackson (15), Joson Sanon (14) and Sadiku Ibine Ayo (10) scored double-digit points.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 of 69.2 FG%)
- Rebounds: Houston Mallette (8.0, including 4.0 offensive)
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (8.0 with 4.0 turnovers)
St. John's Stat Leaders
- Points: Dillon Mitchell (18.0 on 77.8 FG%)
- Rebounds: Dillon Mitchell (7.0, including 3.0 offensive)
- Assists: Dylan Darling (6.0 with 1.0 turnovers)