Live Blog: Updates from Alabama Basketball Game at Auburn
Score updates and insight from inside Neville Arena between No. 1 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama in the regular season finale.
AUBURN, Ala.–– BamaCentral has made it to Neville Arena in Auburn where No. 7 Alabama (23-7, 12-5 SEC) looks to close out the regular season with an upset win of No. 1 Auburn (27-3, 15-2 SEC.)
The two teams met in Tuscaloosa back on Feb. 15 with the Tigers winning, 94-85. Auburn has already locked up the regular season crown, and Alabama has already secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament regardless of the results of Saturday's game. This rivalry game is about pride and momentum,
Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Pregame
- I just took a stroll around almost the entire concourse and only saw one fan in Alabama gear. This game was one of the toughest tickets in college basketball this season.
- Freshman forward Derrion Reid, who has been ruled out for this game, is participating in warmups for the Crimson Tide. He will not play today, but this is a good sign for Alabama heading into the postseason.
- Former Auburn player and current Alabama guard Aden Holloway was not given a warm welcome from the Auburn student section. He got an extended amount of boos and extra attention with boos on every warmup shot made and cheers for every shot missed. Holloway was one of the first players out for warmups for Alabama.
- Auburn put white SEC Championship towels in every seat inside Neville Arena.
- The Auburn student section was packed as soon as the doors opened, and when the gates opened for general fans 1.5 hours before tip, the standing room only seats were instantly filled.
