How to Watch Alabama Basketball Against Texas A&M

Alabama will play its 22nd game of the regular season, and the ninth of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at home against Texas A&M.

The Aggies roster looks completely different this season compared to last, and the same goes for Texas A&M's coaching. Former Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams took the vacant Maryland job, and Bucky McMillan took his place on April 5, 2025. McMillan is quite familiar with the state of Alabama, as he was the head coach for Samford from 2020-25 and also Mountain Brook High School from 2008-20.

In addition to McMillan, Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen will also have a bit of a homecoming on Wednesday. Griffen played for the Crimson Tide for two years, including an integral role in Alabama's historic 2024-24 NCAA Tournament Final Four run, as he averaged 11.2 points in 26.3 minutes per game that season. Griffen transferred to the Aggies after spending last season with Kansas, and he's currently averaging 11.2 points in 24.4 minutes.

While Texas A&M and Alabama received the 26th and 27th most votes in Monday's AP Top 25 drawing, these two programs have been trending in very different directions. The Aggies are an SEC-best 7-1 in conference play, while the Crimson Tide is in ninth with a 4-4 record.

Monday's game is big for Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company to get things back on track, as the Crimson Tide fell out of the AP Top 25 after 42 consecutive weeks.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who: Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's ninth game of SEC Play (fifth at home)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 382 (Texas A&M)

Series: Alabama leads 14-11, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 19, 1958. The Crimson Tide is 9-4 at home against the Aggies.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 5 Crimson Tide scraped by then-No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88 on the road on Jan. 11. The Crimson Tide got out to a 15-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, but the Aggies came nearly all the way back to eventually make this a worrisome win for Alabama. Mark Sears had a fantastic outing, as he scored 27 points on 7-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from downtown, plus 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Fellow guards Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway also scored 14 and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was obliterated by Florida 100-77 on the road on Feb. 1. The Crimson Tide has now lost five consecutive games to the Gators by an average scoreboard margin of 16.4 points. The Gators' post players made things way too difficult for Alabama's bigs to get anything going in the paint. Florida outscored Alabama in the paint 72-26. The most glaring issue of the game was turnovers, as UA turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 Florida points off them. Aden Holloway scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, but the Tide couldn't get defensive stops.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies cruised past Georgia 92-77 on the road on Jan. 31. Rashaun Agee led the way for Texas A&M, as he tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and seven assists. The Aggies had four other players log double-digit points, including bench players Ali Dibba (15 points) and Pop Isaacs (11). The team stats were relatively even across the board, except that Texas A&M had double the number of free throw attempts, making 19 of 20, and the Aggies hit six more three-pointers.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.6 on 51.0 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.5, including 1.8 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.9 turnovers)

Texas A&M Stat Leaders

Points: Rashaun Agee (13.9 on 51.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Rashaun Agee (9.0, including 2.7 offensive)

Assists: Jacari Lane (3.9 with 1.3 turnovers)

