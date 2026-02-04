Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, Alabama will play its 22nd game of the regular season, and the ninth of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at home against Texas A&M.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 3):

Taylor Bol Bowen — Questionable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Texas A&M Initial Availability Report (Feb. 3):

Mackenzie Mgbako — Out

Alabama was dismantled by Florida 100-77 on the road on Sunday afternoon, and an early exit prevented Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen from contributing to the comeback effort.

Bol Bowen came out of the game with 13:33 left in the first half and was receiving attention from trainer Clarke Holter behind the bench. The Gators held a slim 16-12 lead at the time of Bol Bowen's departure, and he never returned to the floor.

"Something was wrong with his leg," Alabama head coach Nate Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network on Sunday evening. "I got to get with [trainer] Clarke [Holter]. Clarke kind of said he was out. Injury deal. Something happened to his leg in that first minute-and-a-half stretch he was in."

Oats gave an update on Bol Bowen during Wednesday night's 'Hey Coach' radio show.

"We had Taylor up in Birmingham today," Oats said. "He's going to be day-to-day. He was playing really well, and then he wasn't even able to play two minutes in the game."

During Thursday's press conference before the Crimson Tide's home game against Texas A&M, Oats shared the chances of Bol Bowen playing.

“Taylor didn’t practice today,” Oats said. “He’s got the right leg injury. We’ll see if he can come along between now and tomorrow. Hopefully, he does. I thought we had everybody we were gonna have for the year there to start the Florida game, and then less than two minutes in, Taylor hurt his right leg. I don’t know. It’s not going to be a long-term thing, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to play tomorrow night. He didn’t practice at all today.”

Bol Bowen came into Sunday missing three games this season, the most recent being the win over Mississippi State on Jan. 13 due to a hand injury. The Florida State offseason transfer addition is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest.

Injuries have been a season-long problem that have held out almost every scholarship player on the Alabama roster for at least one game this season, but Oats expects a relatively healthy team for Sunday's matchup, excluding the three long-term injuries of Collins Onyejika, Davion Hannah and Keitenn Bristow

