Mark Sears Named Finalist for Bob Cousy Award
Alabama basketball star Mark Sears was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday. The honor is given to the nation's best point guard.
The list was narrowed down exactly one month after Sears was named one of 10 semifinalists. He was among two other SEC point guards last round and now all three of them are finalists.
Sears currently sits as Division I’s active leader in points with 2,706 in his career. The dual-threat is also the only player in the SEC to rank in the top-2 in scoring (No. 2 with 19.1 points per game) and assists (No. 2 with 5.0 per game).
In three years with the Crimson Tide (transferred after two years with the Ohio Bobcats), Sears is seventh on Alabama’s all-time scoring list with 1,815 points.
Sears has been on fire lately as he became the first player in Division I this season with back-to-back 30-point games (at then-No. 15 Missouri and vs. then-No. 17 Kentucky), both against AP-ranked teams and is the second player to do so in the last 20 seasons.
Additionally, Sears scored 21 points and dished 10 assists against then-No. 24 Mississippi State and totaled 24 points against then-No. 5 Tennessee.
Alabama fell one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 after losing to the Volunteers at the buzzer, but Sears aims to lead the Crimson Tide in this final week of the regular season against No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Florida for better seeding in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
Bob Cousy Award Finalists:
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee