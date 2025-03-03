Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks Heading Into the Final Week of the Regular Season

How far down the polls did the Crimson Tide move after falling to Tennessee but defeating Mississippi State?

Hunter De Siver

Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells directions to his team at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 111-73. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells directions to his team at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 111-73. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a home game against then-No. 24 Missouri and a road matchup against then-No. 5 Tennessee this past Saturday.

Alabama obliterated the Bulldogs 111-73. The Crimson Tide created a 19-9 lead midway through the first half and never looked back. Alabama's backcourt duo of Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood combined for 12 of the Crimson Tide's season-high 22 threes.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 Tennessee 79-76. The Volunteers got it done in March Madness fashion as guard Jahmai Mashack hit a deep three at the buzzer. This was the last part of a 7-0 run by Tennessee in the final 30 seconds.

So, after a week that featured a last-second loss and a blowout win for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide moved down to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

AP Top 25

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (61), 27-2, 1525
  2. Duke, 26-3, 1458
  3. Houston, 25-4, 1396
  4. Tennessee, 24-5, 1326
  5. Florida, 25-4, 1247
  6. St. John's, 26-4, 1179
  7. Alabama, 23-6, 1176
  8. Michigan State, 24-5, 1165
  9. Texas Tech, 22-7, 947
  10. Iowa State, 22-7, 918
  11. Clemson, 24-5, 905
  12. Wisconsin, 22-7, 815
  13. Maryland, 22-7, 628
  14. Louisville, 23-6, 606
  15. Missouri, 21-8, 603
  16. Memphis, 24-5, 560
  17. Michigan, 22-7, 494
  18. Purdue, 20-9, 454
  19. Kentucky, 19-10, 417
  20. Marquette, 22-7, 409
  21. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 399
  22. Texas A&M, 20-9, 364
  23. BYU, 21-8, 287
  24. Arizona, 19-10, 162
  25. Mississippi State, 20-9, 87

Other Receiving Votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

