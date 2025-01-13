Bama Central

Mark Sears Named SEC Basketball Co-Player of the Week

The Preseason All-American guard led Alabama in scoring in both games this past week.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 8, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) brings the ball up against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
No. 5 Alabama men's basketball made some strides this past week with victories over South Carolina and then-No. 10 Texas A&M.

Alabama Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide in points in both of these battles. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in wins at South Carolina and at No. 10 Texas A&M. He shot 46.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line.

These two winning performances were his ninth and 10th games this season scoring 20 points or more. Sears also recorded his 59th and 60th game of his career scoring 20-points or more.

Sears was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts. This is the third time of his career that he's taken home this prestigious honor.

Sears has been on fire lately as he's helped lead the Crimson Tide to an eight-game win streak. Three of those games came against ranked opponents.

Sears currently ranks first in the SEC in scoring with 19.1 points per game and fifth in assists with 4.5 per contest. He also ranks first among active Division I players with 2,456 career points.

Florida guard Alex Condon is sharing the SEC Co-Player of the Week title with Sears after averaging 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks in wins against No. 1 Tennessee and at Arkansas. Georgia forward Asa Newell was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in wins over No. 6 Kentucky and No. 17 Oklahoma.

