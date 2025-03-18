Mark Sears Named to AP All-American First Team
Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears was named to the AP All-American First Team on Tuesday. The Preseason All-American has officially lived up to that status.
The accolades continue to rake in for Sears as in the last few days he's been named an All-SEC First Team member by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard, a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the National Player of the Year, and also earned the title of First Team All American by The Sporting News.
By earning a spot on the first team, Sears becomes the 23rd All-American in program history to earn the distinction and joins Brandon Miller (2023) as the only UA players to earn first team honors by the Associated Press.
The Crimson Tide has officially turned the 2024-25 page from the regular season to the SEC Tournament and now to the NCAA Tournament. Alabama earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.
AP All-American First Team
- Cooper Flagg, Duke, Forward
- Johni Broome, Auburn, Forward
- Braden Smith, Purdue, Guard
- Mark Sears, Alabama, Guard
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, Guard
AP All-American Second Team
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech, Forward
- Kam Jones, Marquette, Guard
- John Tonje, Wisconsin, Guard
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis Guard
- RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s, Guard
AP All-American Third Team
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, Center
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, Guard
- Eric Dixon, Villanova, Forward
- LJ Cryer, Houston, Guard
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, Center
AP All-American Honorable Mentions
- Nique Clifford, Colorado State
- Donovan Dent, New Mexico
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
- Tre Johnson, Texas
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Derik Queen, Maryland
- Maxime Reynaud, Stanford
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Bennett Stirtz, Drake