Nate Oats Gives Summer Update on Alabama Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
Alabama men's basketball recently tipped off its summer training program, and although Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. received his medical redshirt after rupturing his Achilles on Nov. 30 against Oregon, he has still not fully recovered, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
"Alabama’s Latrell Wrightsell (achilles) has still not been cleared for all basketball related activities, but hopes to be available for the start of the 2025-26 season, per Nate Oats," Rothstein posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.
As the latter part of Rothstein's report states, Oats is hopeful that Wrightsell will suit up for the Crimson Tide's first game of next season. This further proves the Alabama head coach's claim from nearly two months ago.
"The one that's obviously a little more concerning with how he's going to be ready for next year is Trelly Wrightsell," Oats said on May 14. "But he's way ahead of schedule from everything Clarke tells me he's in there. Clarke says he's working super hard. He's doing everything he needs to do, so we anticipate him being fully ready to go by the first game.
"I mean, he's already jumping. They cleared the jump. He's been up here at Andrews, Dr. Waldrop's in charge of surgery. He's really pleased with where he's at."
An Achilles injury is perhaps the worst a basketball player can sustain and it's caused a lot of careers to diminish. Wrightsell had a lot on his mind when the rupture occurred.
"I was really like, ‘I’m about to quit basketball,'" Wrightsell said on March 20. "I just didn’t want to deal with it. I’ve been through a lot of injuries. The Achilles–– my favorite player is Kevin Durant, and I’ve seen him tear it before–– and I just know a lot of people don’t recover from it."
Nevertheless, Wrightsell aims for a major role at Alabama this upcoming season after averaging 11.5 points per game before the injury. He was a valuable contributor to the 2023-24 Final Four team during his first season at Alabama. His 2024 injury initially forced a redshirt off of Houston Mallette, who later received a medical redshirt of his own and is also returning this season.