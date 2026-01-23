Nate Oats Updates Alabama Basketball's Health Status Ahead of Tennessee Matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - No. 17 Alabama hosts rival Tennessee on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum with the Crimson Tide looking for its third consecutive SEC win. The Crimson Tide has battled health issues throughout the season and will continue this weekend against the Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide has lost four consecutive games to the Volunteers dating back to 2021, but Tennessee has struggled in SEC play this season. Rick Barnes has his squad 2-3 on the season, losing tough games to Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

"Like I said, going into this week off with our BYE game, the most important thing, in my opinionn was getting healthy," Nate Oats said. "I feel like we've gotten a lot healthier. Taylor [Bol Bowen] looks a lot better, and sometimes, he had a hand injury, but man, it feels like him taking the time off with his hand; his legs have gotten better. I feel like he's gotten better. London's [Jemison] gotten healthier, Labaron [Philon] wasn't 100-percent and he looks a lot better. Trelly's [Latrell Wrightsell] looking a lot better. He practiced today and did most of the stuff, as long as he still feels great tomorrow, I anticipate him being able to go.



"So we're getting the guys we need to play healthy. Keitenn [Bristow], Davion [Hannah], and Collins [Onyejiaka], obviously, those three will be out; everybody else we're anticipating playing against Tennessee, and we're going to need them because they're a good team, we've got to play well tomorrow."

Alabama forward Collins Onyejiaka has been out since early November with a medical issue, forward Davion Hannah hasn't played since the mid-December matchup against South Florida with a medical issue, guard Latrell Wrightsell has missed the last three games with a lower leg issue, and forward Keitenn Bristow missed the last two games with a lower leg injury.

The Crimson Tide's seen nearly everyone miss time this season for various reasons, but Oats' update provides optimism that the program's injury bug could be in the past. Taylor Bol Bowen and Wrightsell's return gives the team a solid rotation at both the guard and forward spots as SEC play continues.