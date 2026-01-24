Two Alabama Starters Listed as Questionable Before Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 17 Alabama men's basketball will play its sixth SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Tennessee on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Availability Report (Jan. 23):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Aden Holloway — Questionable

Amari Allen — Questionable

Tennessee Initial Availability Report (Jan. 23):

Cade Phillips — Out

Troy Henderson — Questionable

Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, the second and third highest scorers for Alabama, are listed as questionable for Saturday. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats shared the latest on the Crimson Tide's health status during Friday's press conference, but he didn't mention these two key starters.

"Going into this week off with our bye game, the most important thing, in my opinion, was getting healthy," Oats said. "I feel like we've gotten a lot healthier. Taylor [Bol Bowen] looks a lot better, and sometimes — he had a hand injury, but man — it feels like him taking the time off with his hand. His legs have gotten better. I feel like he's gotten better.

"London's [Jemison] gotten healthier, Labaron [Philon] wasn't 100 percent and he looks a lot better. Trelly's (Latrell Wrightsell Jr.) looking a lot better. He practiced today and did most of the stuff, as long as he still feels great tomorrow, I anticipate him being able to go.

Freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka have each been out for quite some time with medical conditions and guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Keitenn Bristow missed the past couple of games due to leg injuries. As stated above, Wrightsell, who is not on the availability report, shoild be available to face Tennessee, but it could take a while for Bristow to return.

"So we're getting the guys we need to play healthy. Keitenn [Bristow], Davion [Hannah], and Collins [Onyejiaka], obviously, those three will be out. Everybody else we're anticipating playing against Tennessee, and we're going to need them because they're a good team, we've got to play well tomorrow."

Oats spent most of Friday's press conference addressing the return of Charles Bediako, but offered a grim outlook on the possibilities of Onyejiaka returning to the lineup this season.

"We assumed Collins was going to be able to play this year," Oats said. "He's had the heart condition all year. Doesn't look like he's going to be able to play this year. Keitenn has been playing backup five, some four. He's come across injuries. I don't know when he'll be able to play again. Taylor's been in and out. We were thin in the front court when Collins went out to begin with."

