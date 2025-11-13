Live Updates from No. 2 Purdue at No. 8 Alabama Basketball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama and Purdue meet inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night for a top-10 showdown. It will be a great early-season test for both undefeated teams.
This will be Purdue's first game against a ranked opponent. Alabama is coming off a road win at St. John's.
BamaCentral is on site and will provide updates throughout the game.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Tonight's officials: Joe Lindsay, Bart Lenox, Brian Dorsey
- Alabama's student section was almost instantly full when the doors opened 90 minutes prior to tipoff.
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 2 Purdue
Who: No. 2 Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at No. 8 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
What: Alabama's third game of the regular season (second at home)
When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 196 (Purdue)
Series: Purdue leads 7-3 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 26, 1976.
Last Meeting: Alabama fell to No. 13 Purdue 87-78 on Nov. 15, 2024, on the road for its first loss of last season. The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the game and had a massive run in the second half. Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (26 points), Consensus First Team All-American Braden Smith (17) and Fletcher Loyer (17)—all of whom are returning for 2025-26—combined for 60 points.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide outlasted No. 5 St. John's 103-96 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr (25 points)., Aden Holloway (21) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (17) scored a combined 67 points. Forward Taylor Bol Bowen was the X-factor, as he finished with 17 points on 6 of 7 from the field, while collecting nine total rebounds (four offensive), two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Last time out, Purdue: The Boilermakers beat Oakland 87-77 at home on Friday. 2024-25 Consensus First Team All-American guard Braden Smith scored 20 points, while dishing nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Purdue had five other players score between 11 and 15 points, including center Oscar Cluff, who also logged nine rebounds and four blocks.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (23.5 of 63.3 FG%)
- Rebounds: Amari Allen (8.5, including 1.5 offensive)
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.5 with 2.5 turnovers)
Purdue Stat Leaders
- Points: Fletcher Loyer (22.5 on 59.1 FG%)
- Rebounds: Oscar Cluff (9.5, including 5.5 offensive)
- Assists: Braden Smith (10.0 with 2.0 turnovers)