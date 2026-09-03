Nate Oats' Wife Rejoins Alabama Basketball Staff

Alabama basketball announced two changes to its staff on Thursday, including the re-hiring of Alex Accetta, who married Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats in late July.

In Accetta’s role as director of program relations, she will be reporting to executive deputy AD/chief operating officer and men’s basketball sport administrator Shane Lyons.

“Alex has an extensive background and proven success in this space at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Lyons said in a press release. “With her previous experience, she has a strong understanding of our program and what it takes to effectively operate at the highest competitive levels. She returns to Alabama basketball after four seasons with the NBA Dallas Mavericks, and we expect her professional franchise experience and insights to continue to advance all we do.”

Accetta comes to Tuscaloosa after spending time with the Dallas Mavericks working with guest experience and business operations from 2022-26. In Dallas, she directed all VIP and executive hospitality operations, overseeing end-to-end logistics for team ownership, visiting ownership groups, league executives, corporate partners and high-profile guests to deliver a best-in-class game-day experience

Prior to the Dallas Mavericks, Accetta served as the director of basketball operations for Alabama basketball. During her last stint in Tuscaloosa were overseeing team travel and logistics, coordinating on-campus recruiting visits, home and away game ticket requests for coaches, staff, visiting recruits and their families, and served as the point-of-contact in regards to home game needs for staff and special guests.

Alabama also promoted Josh Pierre to director of player development after serving as the director of operations the last four seasons. During Pierre’s tenire, the Crimson Tide has won 109 games overall and 55 SEC contests highlighted by the program’s first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance during the 2023-24 season. Alabama has appeared in four straight Sweet 16s since Pierre arrived to The Capstone.

Pierre has also helped develop a plethora of Alabama greats during the Nate Oats era, including Labaron Philon Jr., Brandon Miller, Mark Sears, Noah Clowney and more.

“Over the past four seasons Josh has been tremendous in his work keeping our program running at the highest level,” Oats said in the press release. “Competitive college basketball runs in his blood. I expect great things from Josh in his new role. His instincts are strong and he continues to raise the bar for our players and the program.”

Alabama Coaching Staff

Nate Oats – Head Coach

Preston Murphy – Assistant Coach (second in command, recruiting)

Brian Adams – Assistant Coach (primarily defense)

Chris Fleming – Assistant coach (primarily offense)

Support Staff

Josh Pierre – Director, Men's Basketball Operations

Erwin Dudley – Special Assistant to Head Basketball Coach

Adam Bauman – Director, Scouting and Analytics

Alex Accetta – Director of Program Relations

Brady Goka – Coordinator, Men's Basketball Video Services

Clarke Holter – Athletic Trainer

Henry Barrera – Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

Amanda Branson – Director, Olympic Sport Performance Nutrition

Scotty Hollins – Team Chaplain

Steven Gonzalez – Associate Director

Brittany Price – Assistant Athletics Director, Academic Programs

Garrett Walker – Director, Equipment

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