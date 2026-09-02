East Carolina vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide open their 2026 season at home in Week 1 against the East Carolina Pirates, who are expected to be one of the better teams in the AAC this season.

Alabama has the third-best odds to win the SEC in 2026, but it also has one of the lowest win total projections for the program in recent memory, sitting at 8.5. Kalen DeBoer has a lot to prove this season, and he likely needs Alabama to reach the College Football Playoff to keep himself off of the hot seat.

East Carolina won nine games in the 2025 season, going 6-2 in American Athletic Conference play, and it has a win total projection of 7.5 in the 2026 season. A new quarterback will be under center for both teams, making this an interesting game to bet on in Week 1.

Keelon Russell will get the start for Alabama after sitting behind Ty Simpson as a freshman. Russell completed 11 of his 15 passes last season for 143 yards and two scores, and Alabama is hoping that he’ll be the next star quarterback to lead this program to a national title.

Meanwhile, East Carolina announced that sixth-year quarterback and Texas Tech transfer Mitch Griffis beat out Miami transfer Emory Williams to the starting job this season. East Carolina is 14-5 under head coach Blake Harrell, who took over the program during the 2024 season.

Can the Pirates cover a massive spread in Week 1?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s showdown.

East Carolina vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

East Carolina +27.5 (-102)

Alabama -27.5 (-118)

Moneyline

East Carolina: +2200

Alabama: -8000

Total

52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

East Carolina vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

East Carolina record: 0-0

Alabama record: 0-0

East Carolina vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Wide Receiver Alabama

A breakout star as a freshman in the 2024 season, Coleman-Williams struggled in the 2025 campaign, catching just 49 passes for 689 yards and four scores. He finished with just one more catch than his freshman season, four fewer touchdowns and nearly 200 fewer yards.

The star wideout also struggled with drops, recording 10 in the 2025 season which led the SEC and was tied for the third-most in the country.

"I'm bigger, stronger, faster, healthier," Coleman-Williams told ESPN ahead of Week 1. "I think that also has to do with the developmental piece. Just being at Alabama going on my third year now, the body just responds better."

The Crimson Tide need him to be one of the best playmakers in the country to help Russell ease into his first season as the program’s starting quarterback.

East Carolina vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

East Carolina is far from a cupcake matchup to open the season for the Crimson Tide, but it is worth noting that Bama smoked both teams it played last season that weren’t Power Four opponents.

Alabama beat ULM Monroe 73-0 and Eastern Illinois 56-0. So, it’s certainly possible that DeBoer’s team covers this massive spread on Saturday.

However, East Carolina won nine games in the 2025 campaign and was No. 20 in the country in EPA/Play on defense. So, this game may not get as far out of hand as Alabama’s non-Power Four games did in 2025.

There could be some growing pains for Russell, but this Bama offense was solid in 2025 (24th in EPA/Play), even though the offensive line struggled to protect Simpson. I expect Alabama to dominate the trenches in this game.

East Carolina (31st in EPA/Pass last season) may be able to put up some points on Saturday, especially since both Griffis and Emory Williams (if he plays) have experience in bigger conferences.

I’ll take the OVER in Week 1, as it’s possible a strong Alabama offensive showing could push this total on its own.

Pick: OVER 52.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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