Alabama Scheduling Preseason Iron Bowl of Basketball Exhibition
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Alabama basketball will face Auburn in an exhibition, per On3's Justin Hokanson.
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will go head-to-head in this preseason Iron Bowl of Basketball matchup on Oct. 22 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. This game will not count toward either team's record. Hokanson stated that if the game sells out, both programs will earn over six figures.
This is one of two exhibitions for Alabama, as head coach Nate Oats and company will face Ole Miss in Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Oct. 15.
Alabama leads the all-time series against Auburn 103-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. This includes a current three-game win streak.
The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the 2025-26 regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed.
Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.
Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 SEC Schedule
- Jan. 2: at Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14 SEC)
- Jan 5/6: vs. LSU – 15-17 (3-16)
- Jan. 9: at Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)
- Jan 12/13: vs. Ole Miss – 15-20 (7-15)
- Jan. 16: vs. Florida – 27-8 (17-3)
- Jan. 19/20: at South Carolina – 13-19 (4-15)
- Jan. 23: vs. Oklahoma – 21-16 (9-12)
- Jan. 26/27: at Missouri – 20-13 (10-9)
- Jan. 30: vs. Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)
- Feb. 6: at Kentucky – 22-14 (12-9)
- Feb. 9/10: at Texas – 21-15 (9-10)
- Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)
- Feb. 16/17: vs. Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14)
- Feb. 20: at Tennessee – 25-12 (12-8)
- Feb. 23/24: at Texas A&M – 22-12 (11-8)
- Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt – 27-9 (13-8)
- March 2/3: vs. Georgia – 22-11 (10-9)
- March 6: at Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)
The release of the SEC schedule comes four days after the Crimson Tide learned its full non-conference slate. In other words, Alabama's 2026-27 schedule is complete. Here's a look at UA's non-conference opponents.
Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. Sam Houston
- Nov. 6: vs. Arkansas State
- Nov. 9: vs. Oakland
- Nov. 13: vs. Seton Hall
- Nov. 17: vs. Kennesaw State
- Nov. 24: vs. Baylor at Players Era Championships in Las Vegas
- Nov. 26: vs. winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State at Players Era
- Nov. 27/28: Players Era
- Dec. 2: at Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge
- Dec. 8: vs. Houston at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden
- Dec. 12: vs. St. John’s in Birmingham
- Dec. 16: at South Florida
- Dec. 21: vs. Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa
- Dec. 29: vs. Samford
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver