Alabama Scheduling Preseason Iron Bowl of Basketball Exhibition

Alabama basketball will face Auburn in an exhibition, per On3's Justin Hokanson.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will go head-to-head in this preseason Iron Bowl of Basketball matchup on Oct. 22 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. This game will not count toward either team's record. Hokanson stated that if the game sells out, both programs will earn over six figures.

This is one of two exhibitions for Alabama, as head coach Nate Oats and company will face Ole Miss in Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Oct. 15.

Alabama leads the all-time series against Auburn 103-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. This includes a current three-game win streak.

The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the 2025-26 regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed.

Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Jan. 2: at Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14 SEC)

Jan 5/6: vs. LSU – 15-17 (3-16)

Jan. 9: at Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)

Jan 12/13: vs. Ole Miss – 15-20 (7-15)

Jan. 16: vs. Florida – 27-8 (17-3)

Jan. 19/20: at South Carolina – 13-19 (4-15)

Jan. 23: vs. Oklahoma – 21-16 (9-12)

Jan. 26/27: at Missouri – 20-13 (10-9)

Jan. 30: vs. Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)

Feb. 6: at Kentucky – 22-14 (12-9)

Feb. 9/10: at Texas – 21-15 (9-10)

Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)

Feb. 16/17: vs. Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14)

Feb. 20: at Tennessee – 25-12 (12-8)

Feb. 23/24: at Texas A&M – 22-12 (11-8)

Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt – 27-9 (13-8)

March 2/3: vs. Georgia – 22-11 (10-9)

March 6: at Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)

The release of the SEC schedule comes four days after the Crimson Tide learned its full non-conference slate. In other words, Alabama's 2026-27 schedule is complete. Here's a look at UA's non-conference opponents.

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