Oakland at No. 18 Alabama Basketball: Game Central Rundown

No. 18 Alabama basketball is back in Coleman Coliseum on Monday night to host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies out of the Horizon League.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats has a long history with Oakland head coach Greg Kampe from Oats' days as a high school coach in the state of Michigan. Contrary to what you might think when you read the name, Oakland University is in Auburn Hills, Michigan, not California. This will be the second time the two have faced off since Oats arrived at Alabama with the last meeting occurring in 2021.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's third game of the season:

Latest Injury News for Oakland at Alabama

Alabama's star guard Amari Allen took a hard fall towards the end of Friday night's win over Arkansas State. After the game, Allen said he was fine and planned to play against Oakland.

Alabama freshman Jaxon Richardson did not play against Arkansas State. Oats said postgame that Richardson would be available for Monday night's game.

Oakland at Alabama Game Information

Who: Oakland (0-3) at No. 28 Alabama (2-0)

When: Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 14, 2011.

Officials: TBA

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide dominated the Golden Grizzlies 86-59 on Nov. 19, 2021. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 39 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Charles Bediako scored 12 points and added three blocks, while J.D. Davison filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jamal Cain scored 31 points for Oakland, with the next top scorer contributing eight points.

How to Watch, Listen to Oakland at Alabama

TV: SECN+ (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 230

Betting Odds for Oakland at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -32.5

Over/Under: 170.5 points

This will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Oakland at Alabama

Alabama guard Aden Holloway is set to make his return to the floor for the Crimson Tide on Monday night after serving a five-game suspension for an arrest back in March. What kind of impact will Holloway have?

Can Alabama maintain intensity for a full 40 minutes? The Crimson Tide is heavily favored and should win without too much of a struggle, but Oats will want to see his team giving blue collar effort from the first whistle to the last.

How much does Holloway's return impact Alabama's shooting? Oats' teams are known for shooting the 3, and Alabama has not shot with a high percentage through the first two games. Holloway is heralded as the team's best shooter and could be just what the Tide needs to have a big shooting night.

Oakland at Alabama Starting Lineups

TBA

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