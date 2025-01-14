Bama Central

Ole Miss at Alabama Basketball Official Injury Report

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels revealed which players are uncertain to play on Tuesday evening.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) dunks against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its fourth and SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 21 Ole Miss on Tuesday evening.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report: Monday, Jan. 13

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
  • Houston Mallette –– Out
  • Derrion Reid –– Questionable

Ole Miss Initial Availability Report: Monday, Jan. 13

  • Mikeal Brown-Jones –– Questionable

Prior to the availability report being released, Alabama head coach Nate Oats explained why Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette will be missing a second consecutive game during Monday's press conference.

"Houston had two really bad knees when he came in. He's made a ton of progress on them since he's gotten here, but they continue to have to be evaluated," Oats said. "We're gonna actually keep him out tomorrow. Cliff [Omoruyi] will be in. Houston will be out, like he was last game."

Alabama forward Derrion Reid's presence on the availability report comes as a bit of a surprise because Oats didn't mention anything about an injury during Monday's press conference. He missed the game against North Dakota on Dec. 18 due to an ankle injury, but he has played without restrictions ever since.

Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.

As Oats mentioned, Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi, who rolled his ankle during the Texas A&M game but checked back in about 10 minutes later, is not on the injury report.

