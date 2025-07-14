Bama Central

Prize Money, TV Assignments Announced for Players Era Festival

How much could Alabama take home if the Crimson Tide wins the second annual NIL event in Las Vegas?

Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats protests a call in favor of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
After falling to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival championship game in Las Vegas last season, Alabama men's basketball is set to compete in the NIL-fueled event once again.

It was announced on July 1 that the Crimson Tide will face Gonzaga on Monday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The next day, head coach Nate Oats and company will go head-to-head with UNLV at 11 p.m. If Alabama wins these matchups, it could land a spot in the third-place game or championship.

The prize money for the 2025 Players Era Festival was revealed on Monday, per the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman –– Winner: 1 million, runner-up: $500,000, third place: $300,000, fourth place: $200,000

Additionally, the NCAA released the television assignments for every game on Monday. Alabama will face Gonzaga on TNT and UNLV on TruTV. Here's the full Players Era schedule.

All times central

Monday, Nov. 24

  • Tennessee vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m. | TNT
  • Baylor vs. Creighton, 1 p.m. | truTV
  • Kansas vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. | TNT
  • St. John’s vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. | truTV
  • Houston vs. Syracuse, 5 p.m. | TNT
  • Oregon vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. | truTV
  • Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 8:30 p.m. | TNT
  • Michigan vs. San Diego State, 9:30 p.m. | truTV
  • Maryland vs. UNLV, 11 p.m. | TNT

Tuesday, Nov. 25

  • Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 12 p.m. | TNT
  • Iowa State vs. Creighton, 1:30 p.m. | truTV
  • Kansas vs. Syracuse, 2:30 p.m. | TNT
  • St. John’s vs. Baylor, 4 p.m. | truTV
  • Houston vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m. | TNT
  • Michigan vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. | TNT
  • Gonzaga vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m. | truTV
  • Oregon vs. San Diego State, 10 p.m. | TNT
  • Alabama vs. UNLV, 11 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, Nov. 26

  • Third-Place Game, 6 p.m. | TNT
  • Championship Game, 8:30 p.m. | TNT

