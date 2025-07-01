Bama Central

Report: Alabama Basketball's Players Era Festival Opponents Revealed

The Crimson Tide will head to Las Vegas and face the Gonzaga Bulldogs and UNLV, who acquired former Alabama player Naas Cunningham from the transfer portal.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats watches the game against the Houston Cougars during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O'Donnell-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats watches the game against the Houston Cougars during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O'Donnell-Imagn Images / Jeffrey (Tyge) O'Donnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

After falling to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival championship game in Las Vegas last season, Alabama men's basketball is set to compete in the NIL-fueled event once again.

The Crimson Tide's matchups for this year's Players Era Festival were announced on Tuesday morning, per UMHoops' Dylan Burkhardt.

The Crimson Tide will face Gonzaga on Monday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The next day, head coach Nate Oats and company will go head-to-head with UNLV at 11 p.m.

Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal, including wing Naas Cunningham, who redshirted as a freshman this past season. Cunningham ended up transferring to UNLV in April and he'll face his former team during the Players Era Festival.

The Crimson Tide will also play a third game based on the results from these first two matchups.

Alabama's Current 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

  • Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
  • Nov. 8: at St. John’s
  • Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
  • Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
  • Nov 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
  • Nov. 25: vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
  • Dec. 2 or 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
  • Dec. 7: vs. UTSA (12/7)
  • Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
  • Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville)
  • TBD: vs. Yale
  • TBD: vs. USF

This story will be updated.

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball