Report: Alabama Basketball's Players Era Festival Opponents Revealed
After falling to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival championship game in Las Vegas last season, Alabama men's basketball is set to compete in the NIL-fueled event once again.
The Crimson Tide's matchups for this year's Players Era Festival were announced on Tuesday morning, per UMHoops' Dylan Burkhardt.
The Crimson Tide will face Gonzaga on Monday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The next day, head coach Nate Oats and company will go head-to-head with UNLV at 11 p.m.
Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal, including wing Naas Cunningham, who redshirted as a freshman this past season. Cunningham ended up transferring to UNLV in April and he'll face his former team during the Players Era Festival.
The Crimson Tide will also play a third game based on the results from these first two matchups.
Alabama's Current 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
- Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 8: at St. John’s
- Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
- Nov 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 25: vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
- Dec. 2 or 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
- Dec. 7: vs. UTSA (12/7)
- Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
- Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville)
- TBD: vs. Yale
- TBD: vs. USF
