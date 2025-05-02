Three Alabama Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine
Alabama men's basketball has turned the page to next season as the numerous players who left the Crimson Tide this offseason are ready to prepare for their next chapter.
With a little over a month until the 2025 NBA Draft, the league came out with a list on Friday of 75 players who have been invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. The annual event will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi each just wrapped up their final year of collegiate eligibility but only Sears and Nelson received NBA Combine invites out of the quartet. Freshman guard Labaron Philon declared for the draft on April 15 and also received a combine invite.
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer is also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.
Nelson played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
Philon became a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft as he's been included in many mock drafts for quite some time. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.