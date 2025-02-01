Three Things to Watch for in Alabama Basketball's Home Matchup Against Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama men's basketball (18-3, 7-1 SEC) is set to face Georgia (15-6, 3-5 SEC) at home in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia head coach Michael White and company rolled into non-conference play as a top-50 team in the country in points per game and points allowed per game. The offense has gone a bit dark against the SEC but Alabama head coach Nate Oats doesn't plan on falling for this trap. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPN2.
Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's matchup:
1. Today's Toughest Task
Georgia forward Asa Newell is tied with Alabama guard Labaron Philon for the conference lead in SEC Freshman of the Week awards with three. The No. 4 Crimson Tide may have defeated No. 14 Mississippi State 88-84 on Wednesday night, but 2023-24 five-time SEC Freshman of the Week Josh Hubbard could not be stopped as the guard scored 38 points.
"Prepping for another team's best player and the attentiveness you need to have, hopefully we realize that whatever we thought we had done preparation-wise [against Hubbard] wasn't good enough," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "This time it's going to be different guys matched up on Newell, he's kind of more like a four-man that can step out. I believe he's hit 13-to-16 threes in their 21 games.
"[Newell] was capable of shooting when we recruited him, I saw that he can shoot and I like his shot. But he does most of his damage in the paint, so you're not going to have the same type of guys guarding him as you would Hubbard. But you've got to prepare to stop other teams' primary scoring option and he's definitely their primary scoring option. They're kind of force-feeding it to him in the post and he's produced as their leading scorer so we have to guard him."
2. Is Labaron Philon Playing?
Philon's questionable status on the initial report was somewhat surprising as Oats didn't mention if there was a chance he wouldn't play during Friday's press conference. The final injury report, which was released at 1 p.m. on Friday, lists Philon as a game time decision.
Philon came off of the bench against LSU due to tweaking his ankle the day before and was also a part of the Crimson Tide's second unit in Wednesday's road win over Mississippi State. Additionally, when asked about Philon's growth throughout the season during the press conference, Oats said it was tough to judge some recent games due to the ankle injury––meaning it's still lingering.
Should Philon play, there's a good chance he'll be on a minutes restriction, meaning someone will have to step up a bit and receive a boost in their time on the floor. Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood, who started over Philon against LSU and Mississippi State is certainly a candidate to receive more minutes, especially after his 23-point performance on Wednesday night. The same could be said for Alabama sixth-man Aden Holloway, who has scored in the double digits in all but one SEC game.
3. Mouhamed Dioubate Could be X-Factor
Newell leads the Bulldogs in points per game with 15.2 on nearly 56 percent from the field and rebounds per game with seven, including 3.6 on the offensive glass.
Newell's skillset will likely provide some problems for Alabama early, and Oats has been adamant about fixing the recent poor starts for the Crimson Tide. But when the starters come out and Newell is likely still on the floor, who will pick him up.
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate has indisputably been the Crimson Tide's most aggressive defender up top and down low this season, and his seven Hard Hats prove that. According to Oats, the Crimson Tide's top bench frontcourt member is the only player in Division I who has 110 rebounds in less than 310 minutes. He could be the X-factor for today's game.
"We switch him onto point guards when we need to," Oats said. "We play him on fours and fives, literally whatever it takes to win the games. And has never complained about minutes. We just explain to him what he's got to do to get more minutes and he's just, like, 'alright, got it, coach.' He nods his head and proceeds to do what you tell him to do so, absolute joy to coach.