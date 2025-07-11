Trial Date Announced for Darius Miles' Capital Murder Case
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles' capital murder trial will be during the week of December 1 with jury selection coming the week before, per multiple reports.
Miles was one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris that took place near the bar area on University Boulevard known as "The Strip" on Jan. 15, 2023. The other was Michael Lynn Davis.
Tuscaloosa Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. at the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the driver of a vehicle had stopped seeking assistance from a University of Alabama police officer. The shots were fired into Harris' Jeep Wrangler, striking her with a fatal bullet to the chin.
Following eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspects (Miles and Davis), who were subsequently located and interviewed. One of the suspects had been struck by a bullet, and had a "non-life-threatening wound."
Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Daniel F. Pruet following his five-day trial in May of this year. Davis was convicted of pulling the trigger of a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.
On the night of the shooting, former Alabama basketball standout and current Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller dropped off Miles at a bar but was texted by Miles a bit after 1 a.m. to bring him his gun.
Miller received national backlash after not being charged with a crime for giving Miles the gun as the college basketball superstar didn't know why Miles needed it. That said, Miles testified for the prosecution in May.
Miles, who provided the gun to Davis, has been held in Tuscaloosa County Jail since the shooting and has been denied bond three times. He was in court on Friday to schedule the hearing but had not been in court since August 2024.
Life without parole is the only possibility if Miles is found guilty of capital murder.