Two Alabama Guards Land on Coaches' Preseason All-SEC Teams
The SEC coaches announced its preseason all-conference teams. Alabama guard Labaron Phillon was named to the First Team while fellow guard Aden Holloway landed a spot on the Third Team.
This list comes 17 days after the media predicted Alabama to finish fourth in the conference, and Philon and Holloway were picked to land on the First Team and Third Team, respectively. Philon was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list on Monday.
Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflected that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft—which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Holloway is a sophomore guard that transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn during the 2023-24 offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Alabama finished last season ranked No. 6 following the Elite Eight loss to Duke. The Crimson Tide's No. 2 spot in the 2024-25 preseason AP Top 25 was its highest mark in program history, and Alabama remained inside the top 10 for the entire season despite having the toughest strength of schedule in the country.
Alabama has had quite the offseason after becoming the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments.
Four of last season's starters exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Additionally, Philon initially entered the NBA Draft but withdrew at the deadline and became one of five players to return from last year's team. The Crimson Tide had four outgoing transfers but also five incoming transfers, and the team also signed four recruits to its freshmen class.
Philon and Holloway have expectations to lead this new-look Alabama team throughout the season.
Preseason All-SEC Basketball Teams
Preseason Player of the Year: Otega Oweh, Kentucky
First Team
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Second Team
Boogie Fland, Florida
Malik Dia, Ole Miss
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Third Team
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas
Karter Knox, Arkansas
D.J. Wagner, Arkansas
Thomas Haugh, Florida