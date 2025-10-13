Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball is Predicted to Finish in SEC

The conference also included Alabama guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway on the preseason All-SEC teams.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Southeastern Conference announced the media's predicted order of finish ahead of the upcoming men's basketball season.

Alabama is predicted to be fourth in the conference, with reigning national champions Florida at No. 1, followed by Kentucky and then Tennessee.

Additionally, SEC announced its preseason all-conference teams. Alabama guard Labaron Phillon was named to the First Team while fellow guard Aden Holloway landed a spot on the Third Team.

Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflected that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft—which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.

Holloway is a sophomore guard that transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn during the 2023-24 offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.

Predicted Order Of Finish

  1. Florida
  2. Kentucky
  3. Tennessee
  4. Alabama
  5. Arkansas
  6. Auburn
  7. Missouri
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Texas
  10. Mississippi State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Georgia
  15. LSU
  16. South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC Teams

First Team

Otega Oweh — Kentucky (Player of the Year)
Alex Condon — Florida
Josh Hubbard — Mississippi State
Labaron Philon — Alabama
Tahaad Pattiford — Auburn

Second Team

Nate Ament — Tennessee
Boogie Fland — Florida
Ja’Kobi Gillespie — Tennessee
Thomas Haugh — Florida
Mark Mitchell — Missouri

Third Team

Malik Dia — Ole Miss
Aden Holloway — Alabama
Karter Knox — Arkansas
Jaland Lowe — Kentucky
DJ Wagner — Arkansas

This story will be updated.

