Where Alabama Basketball is Predicted to Finish in SEC
The Southeastern Conference announced the media's predicted order of finish ahead of the upcoming men's basketball season.
Alabama is predicted to be fourth in the conference, with reigning national champions Florida at No. 1, followed by Kentucky and then Tennessee.
Additionally, SEC announced its preseason all-conference teams. Alabama guard Labaron Phillon was named to the First Team while fellow guard Aden Holloway landed a spot on the Third Team.
Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflected that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft—which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Holloway is a sophomore guard that transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn during the 2023-24 offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Predicted Order Of Finish
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- LSU
- South Carolina
Preseason All-SEC Teams
First Team
Otega Oweh — Kentucky (Player of the Year)
Alex Condon — Florida
Josh Hubbard — Mississippi State
Labaron Philon — Alabama
Tahaad Pattiford — Auburn
Second Team
Nate Ament — Tennessee
Boogie Fland — Florida
Ja’Kobi Gillespie — Tennessee
Thomas Haugh — Florida
Mark Mitchell — Missouri
Third Team
Malik Dia — Ole Miss
Aden Holloway — Alabama
Karter Knox — Arkansas
Jaland Lowe — Kentucky
DJ Wagner — Arkansas
This story will be updated.