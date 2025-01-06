Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 9

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after dominating formerly undefeated Oklahoma in its first game of SEC play?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) Dunk the ball during warm-ups at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan 4, 2025.
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) Dunk the ball during warm-ups at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan 4, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing non-conference play on a high note with an 11-2 record, Alabama men's basketball was placed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll in last week's rankings.

Alabama then dominated previously undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener this past Saturday evening. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference and the Crimson Tide handed them their first loss in more ways than one.

Despite the massive victory, every team in the AP Top 25 Poll this past week above Alabama won their first respective non-conference game, so the Tide remained at No. 5 on Monday. However, in the Coaches Poll, former No. 5 Florida fell to former No. 11 Kentucky, allowing Alabama to move up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 this week.

AP Top 25 Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (45), 14-0, 1484
  2. Auburn (15), 11-1, 1453
  3. Iowa State, 12-1, 1369
  4. Duke, 12-2, 1309
  5. Alabama, 12-2, 1260
  6. Kentucky, 12-2, 1154
  7. Marquette, 13-2, 1134
  8. Florida, 13-1, 1045
  9. UConn, 12-3, 964
  10. Texas A&M, 12-2, 924
  11. Kansas, 10-3, 809
  12. Houston , 10-3, 768
  13. Illinois, 11-3, 693
  14. Mississippi State, 13-1, 690
  15. Oregon, 13-2, 624
  16. Michigan State, 12-2, 616
  17. Oklahoma, 13-1, 553
  18. Gonzaga, 12-4, 469
  19. Memphis, 12-3, 384
  20. Purdue, 11-4, 374
  21. West Virginia, 11-2, 277
  22. UCLA, 11-3, 234
  23. Ole Miss, 12-2, 219
  24. Michigan, 11-2, 160
  25. Utah State, 14-1, 119

Other Receiving Votes: Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego St. 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (21), 14-0, 765
  2. Auburn (10), 13-1, 749
  3. Iowa State, 12-1, 711
  4. Duke, 12-2, 670
  5. Alabama, 12-2, 651
  6. Marquette, 13-2, 581
  7. Kentucky, 12-2, 560
  8. Florida, 13-1, 529
  9. Texas A&M, 12-2, 488
  10. UConn, 12-3, 461
  11. Houston, 10-3, 454
  12. Kansas, 10-3, 438
  13. Mississippi State, 12-1, 372
  14. Michigan State, 12-2, 350
  15. Illinois, 11-3, 300
  16. Oklahoma, 13-1, 287
  17. Oregon, 13-2, 284
  18. Gonzaga, 12-4, 246
  19. Purdue, 11-4, 228
  20. Memphis, 12-3, 192
  21. UCLA, 11-3, 147
  22. Ole Miss, 12-2, 119
  23. West Virginia, 11-2, 110
  24. Michigan, 11-3, 98
  25. Utah State, 14-1, 73

Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Cincinnati; No. 21 Baylor; No. 24 Maryland.

Other Receiving Votes: Baylor 49; Cincinnati 38; Pittsburgh 32; San Diego State 25; St. John's 24; Clemson 10; Maryland 9; Georgia 5; Nebraska 4; Arizona 4; Wisconsin 3; Vanderbilt 3; Indiana 3; UC San Diego 1; Texas Tech 1; Arkansas 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll

Hunter De Siver
