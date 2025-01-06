Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 9
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing non-conference play on a high note with an 11-2 record, Alabama men's basketball was placed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll in last week's rankings.
Alabama then dominated previously undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener this past Saturday evening. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference and the Crimson Tide handed them their first loss in more ways than one.
Despite the massive victory, every team in the AP Top 25 Poll this past week above Alabama won their first respective non-conference game, so the Tide remained at No. 5 on Monday. However, in the Coaches Poll, former No. 5 Florida fell to former No. 11 Kentucky, allowing Alabama to move up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 this week.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (45), 14-0, 1484
- Auburn (15), 11-1, 1453
- Iowa State, 12-1, 1369
- Duke, 12-2, 1309
- Alabama, 12-2, 1260
- Kentucky, 12-2, 1154
- Marquette, 13-2, 1134
- Florida, 13-1, 1045
- UConn, 12-3, 964
- Texas A&M, 12-2, 924
- Kansas, 10-3, 809
- Houston , 10-3, 768
- Illinois, 11-3, 693
- Mississippi State, 13-1, 690
- Oregon, 13-2, 624
- Michigan State, 12-2, 616
- Oklahoma, 13-1, 553
- Gonzaga, 12-4, 469
- Memphis, 12-3, 384
- Purdue, 11-4, 374
- West Virginia, 11-2, 277
- UCLA, 11-3, 234
- Ole Miss, 12-2, 219
- Michigan, 11-2, 160
- Utah State, 14-1, 119
Other Receiving Votes: Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego St. 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (21), 14-0, 765
- Auburn (10), 13-1, 749
- Iowa State, 12-1, 711
- Duke, 12-2, 670
- Alabama, 12-2, 651
- Marquette, 13-2, 581
- Kentucky, 12-2, 560
- Florida, 13-1, 529
- Texas A&M, 12-2, 488
- UConn, 12-3, 461
- Houston, 10-3, 454
- Kansas, 10-3, 438
- Mississippi State, 12-1, 372
- Michigan State, 12-2, 350
- Illinois, 11-3, 300
- Oklahoma, 13-1, 287
- Oregon, 13-2, 284
- Gonzaga, 12-4, 246
- Purdue, 11-4, 228
- Memphis, 12-3, 192
- UCLA, 11-3, 147
- Ole Miss, 12-2, 119
- West Virginia, 11-2, 110
- Michigan, 11-3, 98
- Utah State, 14-1, 73
Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Cincinnati; No. 21 Baylor; No. 24 Maryland.
Other Receiving Votes: Baylor 49; Cincinnati 38; Pittsburgh 32; San Diego State 25; St. John's 24; Clemson 10; Maryland 9; Georgia 5; Nebraska 4; Arizona 4; Wisconsin 3; Vanderbilt 3; Indiana 3; UC San Diego 1; Texas Tech 1; Arkansas 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll