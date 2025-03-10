Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks Heading into SEC Tournament

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after falling to Florida but defeating Auburn?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots a layup against Auburn at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025.
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots a layup against Auburn at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a home game against then-No. 5 Florida on Wednesday and a road matchup against then-No. 1 Auburn this past Saturday.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Gators 99-94. It was the Crimson Tide's final game at Coleman Coliseum and Senior Night. The Gators demolished in the rebounding battle 50-35, including 16 offensive boards which led to 19 second-chance points.

Alabama took down the Tigers 93-91 in overtime via a game-winning buzzer-beater by guard Mark Sears. This was the Crimson Tide's final game of the regular season as it now prepares for the SEC Tournament. The win also clinched the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament for Alabama.

So, after a week that featured a discouraging loss but also a last-second win for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll on Monday. The AP Top 25 will be revealed at roughly noon CT.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Duke (26), 28-3, 770
  2. Houston (2), 27-4, 729
  3. Auburn (2), 27-4, 704
  4. Florida (1), 27-4, 688
  5. St. John's, 27-4, 618
  6. Tennessee, 25-6, 603
  7. Michigan State, 26-5, 603 (tied with Tennessee)
  8. Alabama, 24-7, 588
  9. Texas Tech, 24-7, 539
  10. Clemson, 26-5, 466
  11. Maryland, 24-7, 424
  12. Iowa State, 23-8
  13. Louisville, 25-6
  14. Wisconsin, 23-8, 309
  15. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 286
  16. Texas A&M, 22-9, 281
  17. Memphis, 26-5, 278
  18. BYU, 23-8, 266
  19. Kentucky, 21-10, 205
  20. Purdue, 21-10, 195
  21. Michigan, 22-9, 114
  22. Missouri, 21-10, 95
  23. Marquette, 22-9, 80
  24. Arizona, 20-11, 73
  25. Illinois, 20-11, 55

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 VCU.

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 48; New Mexico 41; Drake 39; Creighton 38; UC San Diego 32; UCLA 19; Gonzaga 18; VCU 13; UConn 9; Ole Miss 9; Kansas 6; Mississippi State 4; High Point 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • End of Regular Season (Florida loss, Auburn win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

