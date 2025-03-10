Where Alabama Basketball Ranks Heading into SEC Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a home game against then-No. 5 Florida on Wednesday and a road matchup against then-No. 1 Auburn this past Saturday.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Gators 99-94. It was the Crimson Tide's final game at Coleman Coliseum and Senior Night. The Gators demolished in the rebounding battle 50-35, including 16 offensive boards which led to 19 second-chance points.
Alabama took down the Tigers 93-91 in overtime via a game-winning buzzer-beater by guard Mark Sears. This was the Crimson Tide's final game of the regular season as it now prepares for the SEC Tournament. The win also clinched the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament for Alabama.
So, after a week that featured a discouraging loss but also a last-second win for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll on Monday. The AP Top 25 will be revealed at roughly noon CT.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (26), 28-3, 770
- Houston (2), 27-4, 729
- Auburn (2), 27-4, 704
- Florida (1), 27-4, 688
- St. John's, 27-4, 618
- Tennessee, 25-6, 603
- Michigan State, 26-5, 603 (tied with Tennessee)
- Alabama, 24-7, 588
- Texas Tech, 24-7, 539
- Clemson, 26-5, 466
- Maryland, 24-7, 424
- Iowa State, 23-8
- Louisville, 25-6
- Wisconsin, 23-8, 309
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, 286
- Texas A&M, 22-9, 281
- Memphis, 26-5, 278
- BYU, 23-8, 266
- Kentucky, 21-10, 205
- Purdue, 21-10, 195
- Michigan, 22-9, 114
- Missouri, 21-10, 95
- Marquette, 22-9, 80
- Arizona, 20-11, 73
- Illinois, 20-11, 55
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 VCU.
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 48; New Mexico 41; Drake 39; Creighton 38; UC San Diego 32; UCLA 19; Gonzaga 18; VCU 13; UConn 9; Ole Miss 9; Kansas 6; Mississippi State 4; High Point 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- End of Regular Season (Florida loss, Auburn win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll