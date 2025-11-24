Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Week 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is now three weeks into its 2025-26 season, and holds a 3-1 record to start non-conference play.
The Crimson Tide entered Week 3 at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after falling to then-No. 2 Purdue at home on Nov. 13. Alabama was ranked No. 8 going into that matchup.
Head coach Nate Oats and company needed to respond strongly against then-No. 8 Illinois on Nov. 19 against Illinois in Chicago and they did so with a 90-86 victory. The thrilling win helped move Alabama up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (46), 6-0, 1509
- Arizona (11), 5-0, 1439
- Houston (4), 5-0, 1425
- Duke, 7-0, 1319
- UConn, 5-1, 1208
- Louisville, 5-0, 1201
- Michigan, 4-0, 1080
- Alabama, 3-1, 1070
- BYU, 4-1, 1033
- Florida, 4-1, 961
- Michigan State, 5-0, 879
- Gonzaga, 5-0, 863
- Illinois, 5-1, 830
- St. John's 3-1, 743
- Iowa State, 4-0, 706
- North Carolina, 5-0, 595
- Tennessee, 5-0, 495
- UCLA, 5-1, 488
- Kentucky, 4-2, 394
- Texas Tech, 4-2, 319
- Auburn, 4-1, 269
- Arkansas, 5-1, 260
- NC State, 4-0, 214
- Indiana, 5-0, 100
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (23), 6-0, 764
- Houston (2), 5-0, 732
- Arizona (5), 5-0, 713
- Duke (1), 7-0, 686
- Louisville, 5-0, 609
- Michigan, 4-0, 582
- UConn, 5-1, 568
- Florida, 4-1, 501
- Alabama, 3-1, 497
- Gonzaga, 5-0, 479
- BYU, 4-1, 470
- Michigan State, 5-0, 438
- Iowa State, 4-0, 403
- Illinois, 5-1, 391
- St. John's 3-1, 349
- Tennessee, 5-0, 313
- North Carolina, 5-0, 276
- Kentucky, 4-2, 204
- UCLA, 5-1, 201
- Texas Tech, 4-2, 177
- Arkansas, 5-1, 146
- NC State, 4-0, 94
- Vanderbilt, 5-0, 81
- Indiana, 5-0, 72
- Auburn, 4-1, 64
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Kansas.
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 51; Saint Mary's 30; Baylor 27; Oregon 23; Georgetown 23; Kansas 19; Ole Miss 15; USC 11; Missouri 11; Nebraska 9; Creighton 9; Virginia 8; Utah State 6; Ohio State 6; Iowa 6; SMU 4; Clemson 4; Saint Louis 2; Butler 1.
Preseason All-SEC First Team member Labaron Philon Jr. had just five points in the first half against Illinois on a 2 of 6 clip from the field. Illinois held a narrow 42-41 lead going into the break, but coming out of it, Philon gave Alabama its first lead with a layup. The Crimson Tide never lost the lead from then on, and the sophomore finished with 24 points.
Additionally, forwards Keitenn Bristow and Amari Allen combined for 19 points and 19 rebounds off the bench. It was Bristow's first game of the regular season, as he was sidelined with an ankle injury. After shining in the Tide's preseason exhibition against Florida State, Oats said the Tarleton State transfer would be "that blue-collar guy" this season, and it showed last Wednesday.
After falling to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival championship game in Las Vegas last season, Alabama men's basketball is set to compete in the NIL-fueled event once again.
The Crimson Tide will face No. 12 Gonzaga (AP Poll rank) on Monday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 p.m. CT. The next day, head coach Nate Oats and company will go head-to-head with UNLV at 11 p.m. The Crimson Tide will also play a third game based on the results from these first two matchups.
If Alabama wins these matchups, it could land a spot in the third-place game or championship. The prize money for the 2025 Players Era Festival is as follows: $1 million, runner-up: $500,000, third place: $300,000, fourth place: $200,000.
Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll