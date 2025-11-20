How to Watch No. 11 Alabama Basketball At Players Era Festival
After falling to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival championship game in Las Vegas last season, Alabama men's basketball is set to compete in the NIL-fueled event once again.
The Crimson Tide will face Gonzaga on Monday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 p.m. CT. The next day, head coach Nate Oats and company will go head-to-head with UNLV at 11 p.m.
Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal, including wing Naas Cunningham, who redshirted as a freshman this past season. Cunningham ended up transferring to UNLV in April and he'll face his former team during the Players Era Festival.
The Crimson Tide will also play a third game based on the results from these first two matchups. If Alabama wins these matchups, it could land a spot in the third-place game or championship.
The prize money for the 2025 Players Era Festival is as follows: $1 million, runner-up: $500,000, third place: $300,000, fourth place: $200,000.
Alabama is aiming to win the Players Era Festival this time around and it might have the experience and recent success to pull it off. The Crimson Tide took down No. 8 Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night in Chicago.
Preseason All-SEC First Team guard Labaron Philon scored 24 points, including 19 in the second half. Keitenn Bristow and Amari Allen combined for 19 points and 19 rebounds off the bench.
Can Alabama build off this momentum in Las Vegas next week? Here's the viewing guide for both matchups.
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 13 Gonzaga
Who: No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 13 Gonzaga (5-0, 0-0 West Coast)
What: Alabama's fifth game of the regular season (third on the road/neutral site)
When: Monday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena or Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: TNT
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 145 (Alabama), Channel 84 (Gonzaga)
Series vs. Gonzaga: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 4, 2021.
Last Meeting vs. Gonzaga: Alabama forward Brandon Miller's 36 points were not enough to beat Gonzaga 100-90 on Dec. 17, 2022 in Birmingham. Bulldogs big man Drew Timme's 29-point double-double, five other players scoring in the double digits, were just too much for the Tide.
Last time out, Gonzaga: The Bulldogs took down Southern Utah 122-50 at home on Nov. 17. Braden Huff led Gonzaga with 22 points and tied the team-high in rebounds with six. The Bulldogs had four more players score at least 10 points, including Davis Fogle (19 points) off the bench, Mario Saint-Supery (16), who also led the team in assists (7) and steals (6), Graham Ike (13) and Adam Miller (13).
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama vs. UNLV
Who: No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. UNLV (2-2, 0-0 Mountain West)
What: Alabama's sixth game of the regular season (fourth on the road/neutral site)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 11 p.m.
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena or Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: TNT
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 381 (Alabama), Channel 380 (UNLV)
Series vs. UNLV: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 1, 2020.
Last Meeting vs. UNLV: The Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 86-74 in Asheville, N.C. John Petty Jr. led the way with 22 on 6 of 10 from deep to go along with six assists and a block. Jahvon Quinerly also impressed with 17 points and four assists while Herb Jones, Jaden Shackelford and Josh Primo each reached double digits.
Last time out, UNLV: The Rebels took down Memphis 92-78 at home on Nov. 16. Howie Fleming Jr. and Issac Williamson each scored 25 points. Fleming also led UNLV in rebounds with 12 and Williamson swiped the most steals with six. Additionally, Kimani Hamilton and Tyrin Jones combined 27 points and eight offensive rebounds.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Labaron Philon (20.5 on 53.2 FG%)
- Rebounds: Amari Allen (8.0, including 1.3 offensive)
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.8 with 2.5 turnovers)
Gonzaga Stat Leaders
- Points: Graham Ike (17.0 on 58.5 FG%)
- Rebounds: Graham Ike (9.2, including 1.8 offensive)
- Assists: Braeden Smith (4.6 with 1.0 turnovers)
UNLV Stat Leaders
- Points: Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (15.3 on 42.9 FG%)
- Rebounds: Tyrin Jones (6.0, including 1.8 offensive)
- Assists: Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (3.0 with 1.5 turnovers)