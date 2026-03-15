Men’s Basketball Bracket Watch: Final March Madness Projections for Selection Sunday
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Happy Selection Sunday! The journey to the 68-team men’s field is just hours from its conclusion after a chaotic week of conference tournaments. But with all but a handful of conference title games yet to be played, Sports Illustrated is ready to lock in its predictions for what the bracket will look like when it is revealed Sunday evening.
Who’s in, who’s out and who’s sweating the most throughout the day today? Here’s a look at Sports Illustrated’s projected field, which will be updated throughout the day as final results come in.
Previous Bracket Watches: Jan. 21 | Feb. 3 | Feb. 10 | Feb. 17 | Feb. 24 | March 3 | March 6 | March 10 | March 11 | March 12 | March 13 | March 14
On the Bubble
Last Four Byes
- Texas A&M
- NC State
- UCF
- Santa Clara
Last Four In
- Missouri
- Miami (Ohio)
- SMU
- Texas
First Four Out
- Auburn
- San Diego State
- Oklahoma
- New Mexico
Next Four Out
- Virginia Tech
- Indiana
- Seton Hall
- Cincinnati
For the most part, Saturday’s results didn’t add too much drama to the bubble decision-making process. Ole Miss couldn’t upset Arkansas to continue its run at a bid in the SEC, while San Diego State losing to Utah State in the Mountain West avoided a team falling off the bubble there. For the most part, it’s the same data we’ve been staring at all week.
In the end, the hardest decision (pending what happens with VCU in the Atlantic 10 title game) came down to four teams for two spots. Those were: SMU and Texas making the field and Auburn and San Diego State as the first two teams left out.
The case for each:
SMU
In spite of its poor finish, SMU is a 20-win power-conference team with no bad losses and four Quad 1 wins. Its résumé is clean. It also can argue that the injury to B.J. Edwards is largely to blame for the end-of-season swoon, and the school announced Edwards will be back for the NCAA tournament.
Texas
The Longhorns have a pair of elite wins: at Alabama and vs. Vanderbilt. Their six Quad 1 victories are also the most of the teams around our final cut line.
Auburn
Ignore the ugly win-loss record for a second, and everything else about Auburn’s profile is tournament-quality. The Tigers’ metrics are better than SMU’s or Texas’s, their road win at Florida is the best of any bubble team and the win over St. John’s in the nonconference is legit.
San Diego State
The wins are less flashy, but SDSU’s analytical profile looks very comparable to the rest of the bubble. And would it be really fair for a Mountain West with six top-75 KenPom teams not to get two teams in?
Oklahoma and New Mexico may have a puncher’s chance at sneaking in, though it seems likely they come up just short. Anyone below that on SI’s final bubble needn’t bother turning on the selection show.
Sunday’s Games and Bracket Implications
American final: No. 1 South Florida vs. No. 2 Wichita State, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The American will be a one-bid league in spite of two teams playing for the title having lost a combined once in their last 20 combined games. South Florida is projected on the No. 11 line, and it’s possible the committee could give the same treatment to Wichita State (especially given the afternoon tip time) despite having worse metrics than the Bulls.
Atlantic 10 final: No. 2 VCU vs. No. 4 Dayton, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
This is the game the committee should be watching most intently. A Dayton win here would steal a bid and create some chaos. VCU’s at-large résumé is solid but not spectacular, with no wins against projected at-large teams and 20 of 26 wins this season against Quads 3 and 4. The simplest thing for the committee to do is to give the winner of this one a No. 11 seed and leave VCU out with a loss, but the Rams’ WAB is better at present than Auburn, SMU or Texas. If they sneak in, a trip to the First Four would almost certainly be in VCU’s future.
Big Ten final: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
It seems unlikely this game will have a tangible impact on the bracket. It’s possible that with a win the Boilermakers could climb to a No. 2 seed, but more than likely you’ll see Purdue as a No. 3 with Michigan as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.
Ivy League final: No. 1 Yale vs. No. 3 Penn, noon ET (ESPN2)
Yale profiles as a No. 12 seed should it earn the Ivy’s automatic bid, while Penn would likely land as a strong No. 15 or weak No. 14.
SEC final: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Vanderbilt solidified its standing as a top-four seed with a monster win over Florida on Saturday, while Arkansas held on vs. Ole Miss. The safe bet would be that both teams stay where they’re currently projected regardless of what happens.
Projected Field
Bold teams have clinched their automatic bid.
* — Projected automatic qualifiers.
East Region
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Lehigh
- No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
- No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Hawai’i
- No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Missouri/Miami (Ohio)
- No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Troy
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
Midwest Region
- No. 1 Michigan* vs. No. 16 Howard/UMBC
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
- No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 12 Yale*
- No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU*
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State
- No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State
West Region
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 LIU
- No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Ohio State
- No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 McNeese State
- No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 High Point
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas
- No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho
- No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 UCF
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Furman
South Region
- No. 1 Florida* vs. No. 16 Queens
- No. 8 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 9 Iowa
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa
- No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 California Baptist
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 South Florida*
- No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Santa Clara
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Siena
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Kevin Sweeney is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college basketball and the NBA Draft, and is an analyst for The Field of 68. A graduate of Northwestern, Kevin is a voter for the Naismith Trophy and is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow CBB_Central