Bama Central

Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Florida Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than two weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) dribbles the ball against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, Mar 1, 2025.
Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) dribbles the ball against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, Mar 1, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
In this story:

We are officially less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

Prior to defeating then-No. 24 Mississippi State last Tuesday at home while falling to then-No. 5 Tennessee on the road at the buzzer this past Saturday evening, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 3 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 7 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 6) after last week's results, which made a difference in the latest bracketology. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the fifth best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection. Up until Tuesday, Lunardi had Alabama as a No. 1 seed since Jan. 18.

Alabama is set for a home matchup against No. 4 Florida on Wednesday night and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed Omaha
  • 8-seed Ole Miss vs. 9-seed Gonzaga
  • 5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed McNeese
  • 4-seed Texas A&M vs. 13-seed Lipscomb
  • 6-seed Louisville vs. 11-seed Ohio State/Arkansas
  • 3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Jacksonville State
  • 7-seed Memphis vs. 10-seed Baylor
  • 2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed South Alabama

Alabama's win over Mississippi State and loss to Tennessee didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Duke, 27-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
  2. Auburn, 27-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 10th
  3. Houston, 26-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Florida, 25-4, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 7th
  5. Tennessee, 24-5, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 1st
  6. Alabama, 23-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 36th
  7. Texas Tech, 22-7, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 29th
  8. Gonzaga, 23-8, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 37th
  9. Michigan State, 24-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 5th
  10. Wisconsin, 22-7, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 30th
  11. Iowa State, 22-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 9th
  12. Missouri, 21-8, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 57th
  13. Arizona, 19-10, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 17th
  14. Maryland, 22-7, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 12th
  15. St. John's, 26-4, O-Rating: 72nd, D-Rating: 2nd
  16. Purdue, 20-9, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 51st
  17. Clemson, 24-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 24th
  18. Kentucky, 19-10, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 65th
  19. Illinois, 19-11, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 33rd
  20. Saint Mary's, 27-4, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 11th
  21. Kansas, 19-11, O-Rating: 60th, D-Rating: 6th
  22. Texas A&M, 20-9, O-Rating: 54th, D-Rating: 8th
  23. Marquette, 22-7, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 19th
  24. Louisville, 23-6, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 25th
  25. BYU, 21-8, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 67th

Alabama is entering its final two games of the regular season as the SEC Tournament tips off on March 12. Here's a look at the bracket if the season ended today.

SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament Bracket
SEC Tournament Bracket if Season Ended Today / Hunter De Siver

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball