Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Florida Matchup
We are officially less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
Prior to defeating then-No. 24 Mississippi State last Tuesday at home while falling to then-No. 5 Tennessee on the road at the buzzer this past Saturday evening, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 3 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 7 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 6) after last week's results, which made a difference in the latest bracketology. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the fifth best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection. Up until Tuesday, Lunardi had Alabama as a No. 1 seed since Jan. 18.
Alabama is set for a home matchup against No. 4 Florida on Wednesday night and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed Omaha
- 8-seed Ole Miss vs. 9-seed Gonzaga
- 5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed McNeese
- 4-seed Texas A&M vs. 13-seed Lipscomb
- 6-seed Louisville vs. 11-seed Ohio State/Arkansas
- 3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Jacksonville State
- 7-seed Memphis vs. 10-seed Baylor
- 2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed South Alabama
Alabama's win over Mississippi State and loss to Tennessee didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Duke, 27-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Auburn, 27-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 10th
- Houston, 26-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Florida, 25-4, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 7th
- Tennessee, 24-5, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 23-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 36th
- Texas Tech, 22-7, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 29th
- Gonzaga, 23-8, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 37th
- Michigan State, 24-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 5th
- Wisconsin, 22-7, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 30th
- Iowa State, 22-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 9th
- Missouri, 21-8, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 57th
- Arizona, 19-10, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 17th
- Maryland, 22-7, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 12th
- St. John's, 26-4, O-Rating: 72nd, D-Rating: 2nd
- Purdue, 20-9, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 51st
- Clemson, 24-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 24th
- Kentucky, 19-10, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 65th
- Illinois, 19-11, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 33rd
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 11th
- Kansas, 19-11, O-Rating: 60th, D-Rating: 6th
- Texas A&M, 20-9, O-Rating: 54th, D-Rating: 8th
- Marquette, 22-7, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 19th
- Louisville, 23-6, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 25th
- BYU, 21-8, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 67th
Alabama is entering its final two games of the regular season as the SEC Tournament tips off on March 12. Here's a look at the bracket if the season ended today.