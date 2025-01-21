Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Vanderbilt Matchup
We are officially less than two months away from the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
The Alabama Crimson Tide was placed at No. 4 in the most recent AP Poll, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi ranked Alabama as the third-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection.
Alabama is set to face Vanderbilt tonight and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Omaha
- 8-seed Texas Tech vs. 9-seed Saint Mary's
- 5-seed Memphis vs. 12-seed Bradley
- 4-seed Illinois vs. 13-seed Middle Tennessee
- 6-seed Louisville vs. 11-seed UCF/Indiana
- 3-seed Marquette vs. 14-seed Charleston
- 7-seed Gonzaga vs. 10-seed Oklahoma
- 2-seed Kansas vs. 15-seed UNC Asheville
Alabama's major road victory over Kentucky also moved the Crimson Tide up a bit in the latest KenPom ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Duke, 16-2, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 2nd
- Auburn, 17-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 18th
- Houston, 14-3, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 1st
- Iowa State, 15-2, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 6th
- Florida, 15-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating:15th
- Tennessee, 16-2, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 3rd
- Kansas, 13-4, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 4th
- Alabama, 15-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 42nd
- Illinois, 13-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 10th
- Purdue, 15-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 22nd
- Michigan, 14-4, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 25th
- Texas Tech, 13-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 37th
- Michigan State, 16-2, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 17th
- Gonzaga, 14-6, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 59th
- Marquette, 15-3, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 16th
- Arizona, 11-6, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating 20th
- Ole Miss, 15-3, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 13th
- Texas A&M, 14-4, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 11th
- St. John's, 16-3, O-Rating: 54th, D-Rating: 5th
- Kentucky, 14-4, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 82nd
- Wisconsin, 15-3, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 46th
- Mississippi State, 15-3, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 45th
- Maryland, 14-5, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 26th
- Baylor, 11-6, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 58th
- Oregon, 15-3, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 30th