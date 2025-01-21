Bama Central

Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Vanderbilt Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than two months from the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Jan 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) handles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
We are officially less than two months away from the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

The Alabama Crimson Tide was placed at No. 4 in the most recent AP Poll, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi ranked Alabama as the third-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection.

Alabama is set to face Vanderbilt tonight and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Omaha
  • 8-seed Texas Tech vs. 9-seed Saint Mary's
  • 5-seed Memphis vs. 12-seed Bradley
  • 4-seed Illinois vs. 13-seed Middle Tennessee
  • 6-seed Louisville vs. 11-seed UCF/Indiana
  • 3-seed Marquette vs. 14-seed Charleston
  • 7-seed Gonzaga vs. 10-seed Oklahoma
  • 2-seed Kansas vs. 15-seed UNC Asheville

Alabama's major road victory over Kentucky also moved the Crimson Tide up a bit in the latest KenPom ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Duke, 16-2, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 2nd
  2. Auburn, 17-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 18th
  3. Houston, 14-3, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 1st
  4. Iowa State, 15-2, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 6th
  5. Florida, 15-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating:15th
  6. Tennessee, 16-2, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 3rd
  7. Kansas, 13-4, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 4th
  8. Alabama, 15-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 42nd
  9. Illinois, 13-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 10th
  10. Purdue, 15-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 22nd
  11. Michigan, 14-4, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 25th
  12. Texas Tech, 13-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 37th
  13. Michigan State, 16-2, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 17th
  14. Gonzaga, 14-6, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 59th
  15. Marquette, 15-3, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 16th
  16. Arizona, 11-6, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating 20th
  17. Ole Miss, 15-3, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 13th
  18. Texas A&M, 14-4, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 11th
  19. St. John's, 16-3, O-Rating: 54th, D-Rating: 5th
  20. Kentucky, 14-4, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 82nd
  21. Wisconsin, 15-3, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 46th
  22. Mississippi State, 15-3, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 45th
  23. Maryland, 14-5, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 26th
  24. Baylor, 11-6, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 58th
  25. Oregon, 15-3, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 30th

