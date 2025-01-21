Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its sixth SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Final Availability Report: Monday, Jan. 20
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
Vanderbilt Final Availability Report: Monday, Jan. 20
- Alex Hemenway –– Questionable
Prior to the initial availability report, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about Reid's lower-body injury during Monday's press conference.
"He's doing more and more every day," Oats said. "He's antsy to play, but again, we're not gonna be stupid [and] bring him back too early." Oats added Reid will probably be questionable again for the matchup with the Commodores.
Oats said the keys for Reid to be playing his best are explosiveness, athleticism and attacking the rim. He noted that the injury is one wherein rushing the player back from it could have season-altering implications in terms of lingering effects. Losing him for any extended period would have a significant impact on the campaign as a whole.
"With the way he plays... he's just not gonna be great if he's got a lingering injury that keeps him from being explosive," Oats said, noting he'd like to see Reid "flying around."
Reid also did not play in the loss to Ole Miss last Tuesday and was scratched for this past Saturday's road win over Kentucky.
Mallette also missed the Ole Miss but he was absent from the lineup against Texas A&M as well. Friday's news was expected as Oats explained he'll be out for a bit.
"Houston had two really bad knees when he came in. He's made a ton of progress on them since he's gotten here, but they continue to have to be evaluated," Oats said before the Ole Miss game. "We're gonna actually keep him out."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.