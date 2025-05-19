Where Alabama Players Ranked in 2025 NBA Draft Combine Drills
The 2025 NBA Draft Combine concluded on Sunday, as the annual week-long event created tons of standout performances across a variety of drills and scrimmages.
Alabama men's basketball sent three players to Chicago this past week: Guards Labaron Philon and Mark Sears plus forward Grant Nelson.
After receiving their measurements, each of them got to showcase to tons of scouts and also the basketball world why their name should be called among the 59 picks during the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25-26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Here are the numbers from the Crimson Tide trio during the strength and agility and shooting drills portions of the NBA Combine this past week.
Grant Nelson
Shooting Drills:
(Rank out of 69 prospects in parentheses)
- Off Dribble: 15 of 30 (tied for 57th)
- Spot Up: 12 of 25 (tied for 53rd)
- 3-Point Star: 10 of 25 (tied for 62nd)
- 3-Point Side: 11 of 25 (tied for 45th)
- Free Throw: 8 of 10 (tied for 44th)
Strength and Agility Drills:
(Rank out of 68 prospects in parentheses)
- Lane Agility Time: 10.51 seconds (third)
- Shuttle Run: 2.58 seconds (first and an NBA Combine record)
- Three Quarter Sprint: 3.23 seconds (tied for 39th)
- Standing Vertical Leap: 27.0 inches (tied for 51st)
- Max Vertical Leap: 30.0 inches (tied for 61st)
Labaron Philon
Shooting Drills:
(Rank out of 69 prospects in parentheses)
- Off Dribble: 24 of 30 (tied for fourth)
- Spot Up: 13 of 25 (tied for 51st)
- 3-Point Star: 15 of 25 (tied for 24th)
- 3-Point Side: 12 of 25 (tied for 38th)
- Free Throw: 10 of 10 (tied for first)
Strength and Agility Drills:
(Rank out of 68 prospects in parentheses)
- Lane Agility Time: 11.46 seconds (tied for 50th)
- Shuttle Run: 3.14 seconds (tied for 59th)
- Three Quarter Sprint: 3.16 seconds (tied for 19th)
- Standing Vertical Leap: 28.5 inches (tied for 37th)
- Max Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches (tied for 45th)
Mark Sears
Shooting Drills:
(Rank out of 69 prospects in parentheses)
- Off Dribble: 26 of 30 (tied for first)
- Spot Up: 19 of 25 (tied for sixth)
- 3-Point Star: 16 of 25 (tied for 14th)
- 3-Point Side: 25 of 27 (first)
- Free Throw: 10 of 10 (tied for first)
Strength and Agility Drills:
(Rank out of 68 prospects in parentheses)
- Lane Agility Time: 10.96 seconds (24th)
- Shuttle Run: 3.25 seconds (66th)
- Three Quarter Sprint: 3.28 seconds (tied for 49th)
- Standing Vertical Leap: 31.0 inches (tied for 14th)
- Max Vertical Leap: 37.5 inches (tied for 14th)
Sears and Nelson previously went head-to-head in the scrimmages part of the event while Philon, alongside numerous prospects comfortable with their draft projections, sat out.