How Grant Nelson, Mark Sears Performed at NBA Combine Scrimmage
It's always fun when former Alabama standouts face each other in the pros, but perhaps there's another level of excitement when "Bama on Bama Crimes" come during the scrimmage portion of the NBA Combine.
Having to go head-to-head against a longtime teammate with the goal of increasing draft stock could be considered a must-see event. And this was the case at the 2025 NBA Combine as former Alabama guard Mark Sears (Team Mueller) went up against former Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (Team Williams) on Wednesday.
Sears and Team Mueller came out on top 83-80 in a comeback effort.
Sears finished with 12 points on 4-for-13 from the field, including 1 of 4 from deep. He also tallied four rebounds (one offensive), a team-high seven assists (next best had 3), one steal, one block and two turnovers in 27 minutes of action.
Nelson scored with six points on 3-for-9 from the field, including 0 of 2 from deep. He also logged three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes.
Full Box Score:
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.
Nelson played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
Both Sears and Nelson have had impressive performances at this annual week-long event as the guard led ALL prospects in three different shooting drills and the forward unofficially broke the NBA Combine shuttle run record with a time of 2.58 seconds. Neither name in this duo has been listed in mock drafts, but their performance on this high-pressure stage could change some minds.
Sears and Nelson are two of Alabama's three players at the NBA Combine, as they join guard Labaron Philon. The freshman said on Monday that he would participate in drills but not in the scrimmage. Philon, who averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals this past season, also shut down any chance of returning to Alabama on Wednesday as the projected late first-round pick is "all-in" on the draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft Combine continues through May 18. All three Crimson Tide prospects aim to hear their name called at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 25-26.