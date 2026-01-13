Where Alabama Stands in NET, KenPom, Bracketology Before Mississippi State Game

Alabama men's basketball ranks No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after starting SEC play with a 1-2 record.

While the AP Top 25 utilizes numerous factors to determine its weekly list, there are a few more ranking systems that include the Crimson Tide. Perhaps three of the most notable are KenPom ratings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and NET rankings.

After falling to Vanderbilt and Texas in back-to-back games, head coach Nate Oats and company aim to turn the Tide around on the road against Mississippi State on Tuesday night. Ahead of this matchup, Lunardi believes that the Crimson Tide will be the 4-seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Lunardi's South Region

1-seed Iowa State vs. 16-seed Prairie View/UMES

8-seed Iowa vs. 9-seed NC State

5-seed Virginia vs. 12-seed Murray State

4-seed Alabama vs. 13-seed ETSU

6-seed Villanova vs. 11-seed Texas A&M/Ohio State

3-seed BYU vs. 14-seed North Dakota

7-seed SMU vs. 10-seed Kentucky

2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Portland State

Like Bracketology, KenPom's ratings are fluid and can change very quickly, as they're designed to be purely predictive. The purpose of this system is to show how strong a team would be if it played tonight, independent of injuries or emotional factors. Alabama enters the Mississippi State game at No. 14, with an offensive ranking of No. 2, a defensive ranking of No. 79 and the Crimson Tide is No. 13 in the nation in adjusted tempo.

KenPom

(Rank, Team, Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating)

Michigan, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 1st Arizona, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 4th Iowa State, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 2nd Purdue, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 20th Vanderbilt, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 11th Gonzaga, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 12th Illinois, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 16th Duke, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 10th UConn, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 5th Houston, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 6th BYU, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 17th Florida, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 7th Michigan State, O-Rating: 66th, D-Rating: 3rd Alabama, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 79th Virginia, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 22nd Louisville, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 41st Nebraska, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 15th St. John's, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 21st Tennessee, O-Rating: 46th, D-Rating: 13th Utah State, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 39th Iowa, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 19th Texas Tech, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 33rd Kansas, O-Rating: 50th, D-Rating: 14th NC State, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 35th Villanova, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 38th

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings reward teams for beating quality opponents, especially on the road. It measures efficiency based on strength of opponent and location across all games played. It also uses a quadrant system based on the aforementioned factors along with opponent NET rankings:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Alabama has a NET ranking of 17th, as it is 3-4 against quad 1 teams, 2-1 against quad 2 teams, 4-0 against quad 3 teams and 2-0 against quad 4 teams.

NET Rankings

(Rank, Team, Record in Quads 1-4)

Michigan: 4-0 Q1, 5-1 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4 Arizona: 5-0 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 0-0, Q3, 7-0 Q4 Iowa State: 5-0 Q1, 4-0, Q2, 0-0 Q3, 7-0, Q4 Duke: 6-1 Q1, 2-0, Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Gonzaga: 3-1 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Purdue: 4-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 6-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Vanderbilt: 5-0 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 UConn: 4-1 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 BYU: 5-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Illinois: 4-3 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Nebraska: 5-0 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Houston: 4-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Utah State: 0-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 7-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Michigan State: 3-2 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Florida: 3-4 Q1, 2-1 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Virginia: 2-1 Q1, 4-1 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Alabama: 3-4 Q1, 2-1 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4 Louisville: 2-4 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Texas Tech: 3-4 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Iowa: 0-3 Q1, 3-1 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 8-0 Q4 Kansas: 2-5 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Saint Louis: 1-0 Q1, 1-1 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 8-0 Q4 North Carolina: 3-2 Q1, 1-0, 4-0, 6-0 Georgia: 0-2 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 8-0 Q4 SMU: 2-4 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4

