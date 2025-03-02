Where Alabama Women's Basketball is Seeded for SEC Tournament, Full Bracket
Alabama women's basketball will finish the regular season ranked for the first time in Kristy Curry's tenure. The Crimson Tide finished with a 23-7 (10-6 SEC) record and will be the 6-seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament which begins next Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.
As the 6-seed, Alabama will not play until Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT and will take on the winner of the Wednesday's 11/14 matchup between Auburn and Florida. If Alabama were to win that matchup, it would have a rematch with 3-seed LSU in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals will be on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league and expanding the conference to 16 teams, the format for the tournament slightly changes. It will still be played over five days with the top-four seeds getting double byes, but now instead of just four teams playing on Wednesday, there will be eight teams over four games in the opening round.
Alabama is for sure already in the NCAA Tournament but will be fighting for seeding and the ability to host the opening weekend. In women's basketball, the top 16 overall seeds get to host the opening two rounds on campus. The Crimson Tide's win over LSU moved Alabama up to the 4-seed line in ESPN's latest bracketology, and wins in the SEC Tournament could help solidify its chance of hosting in Coleman.
This story will be updated with the official bracket released by the SEC.