Where Alabama Women's Basketball is Seeded for SEC Tournament, Full Bracket

NO. 5 - NO. 16 SEEDS



No. 5 @OU_WBBall

No. 6 @AlabamaWBB

No. 7 @OleMissWBB

No. 8 @VandyWBB

No. 9 @LadyVol_Hoops

No. 10 @HailStateWBK

No. 11 @GatorsWBK

No. 12 @UGA_WBB

No. 13 @RazorbackWBB

No. 14 @AuburnWBB

No. 15 @MizzouWBB

No. 16 @AggieWBB #SECWBB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/HvrwG9FY02