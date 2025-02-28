Alabama Women's Basketball Projected as Host Team in Latest Bracketology
A big win over No. 7 LSU on Thursday night was enough to bump Alabama women's basketball up to the 4-seed line in ESPN's latest bracketoloy, which means the Crimson Tide would get to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Coleman Coliseum.
ESPN women's bracketologist Charlie Creme currently has Alabama as a 4-seed hosting 5-seed Baylor, 12-seed James Madison as an automatic qualifier and 13-seed Florida Gulf Coast as an automatic qualifier. If the Tide were to win its Round of 64 matchup, it would also get to host in the Round of 32.
Birmingham is one of the sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for women's basketball this postseason. However, in the latest bracketology, Alabama would be in the Spokane region for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the same part of the bracket as No. 1 overall seed UCLA.
No. 20 Alabama is 23-6 (10-5 SEC) with one game to go in the regular season. The Crimson Tide ends the year at No. 13 Oklahoma (23-6, 10-5 SEC) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The winner of the game will get the 5-seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Regardless of the result of Sunday's game, Alabama will not play at the SEC Tournament until Thursday. With the league expanding to 16 teams, instead of just four teams playing on the opening day, there are now eight teams playing over four games. The top-eight seeds get a first round bye, and the top-four seeds get a double bye.
This will mark the third straight season Alabama women's basketball has made the NCAA Tournament.