Bama Central

Alabama Women's Basketball Projected as Host Team in Latest Bracketology

With Thursday's big win over LSU, Alabama moves into a projected top-four seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Katie Windham

Alabama Guard Karly Weathers (22) and Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) celebrates at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Feb 27, 2025.
Alabama Guard Karly Weathers (22) and Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) celebrates at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Feb 27, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

A big win over No. 7 LSU on Thursday night was enough to bump Alabama women's basketball up to the 4-seed line in ESPN's latest bracketoloy, which means the Crimson Tide would get to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Coleman Coliseum.

ESPN women's bracketologist Charlie Creme currently has Alabama as a 4-seed hosting 5-seed Baylor, 12-seed James Madison as an automatic qualifier and 13-seed Florida Gulf Coast as an automatic qualifier. If the Tide were to win its Round of 64 matchup, it would also get to host in the Round of 32.

Birmingham is one of the sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for women's basketball this postseason. However, in the latest bracketology, Alabama would be in the Spokane region for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the same part of the bracket as No. 1 overall seed UCLA.

ESPN WBB Bracketology- 2/28/25
ESPN WBB Bracketology- 2/28/25 / ESPN

No. 20 Alabama is 23-6 (10-5 SEC) with one game to go in the regular season. The Crimson Tide ends the year at No. 13 Oklahoma (23-6, 10-5 SEC) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The winner of the game will get the 5-seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Regardless of the result of Sunday's game, Alabama will not play at the SEC Tournament until Thursday. With the league expanding to 16 teams, instead of just four teams playing on the opening day, there are now eight teams playing over four games. The top-eight seeds get a first round bye, and the top-four seeds get a double bye.

This will mark the third straight season Alabama women's basketball has made the NCAA Tournament.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball