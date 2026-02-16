Combine Week Arrives as Alabama Places 12 in NFL Scouting Combine: Roll Call

With NFL Scouting Combine week here, Alabama will send 12 players to Indianapolis for the 2026 pre-draft showcase.

Quarterback Ty Simpson headlines the Crimson Tide group, joined on offense by running back Jam Miller, wide receiver Germie Bernard and tight end Josh Cuevas. Along the offensive line, Kadyn Proctor, Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts also earned invitations.

Defensively, Alabama will be represented by linemen LT Overton and Tim Keenan III, linebackers Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson, and cornerback Domani Jackson.

Simpson, Proctor and Brailsford are among the Tide players who declared early for the draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine runs Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis, where prospects will participate in medical evaluations, interviews and on-field testing ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama has 12 players invited to the 2026 NFL Combine:



(Asterisks on those who declared for draft early)



Ty Simpson*

Jam Miller

Germie Bernard

Josh Cuevas

Kadyn Proctor*

Parker Brailsford*

Jaeden Roberts

LT Overton

Tim Keenan III

Justin Jefferson

Deontae Lawson

Domani Jackson

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, February 15, 2026

A 27-point third quarter surge was not enough for No. 23 Alabama, which fell to No. 10 Oklahoma, 79-71, on Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. Ta’Mia Scott led the Crimson Tide (20-6, 6-6 SEC) with 17 points for the second straight game, while Jessica Timmons and Ace Austin added 11 points each and Essence Cody grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Alabama briefly took the lead after its strong third quarter, but Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC) shot 54 percent from the field and closed the game on a late run behind Raegan Beers’ 21-point, nine-rebound performance. Alabama will remain at home to host No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama women’s golf opened the Moon Golf Invitational tied for 10th place after posting a 12-over par 300 in Monday’s first round. Ryan Flynn and Natachanok Tunwannarux paced the Crimson Tide, each carding a 1-over 73 to sit tied for 16th individually. Tunwannarux also averaged 2.75 (-1) on par-3 holes, tied for the second-best mark in the field. Mattison Frick added a 3-over 75 and is tied for 40th, while Grace Crawford and Harriet Lockley each shot 7-over 79. No. 6 Texas A&M leads the team standings at 3-under 285, and Mississippi State’s Izzy Pellot holds the individual lead at 3-under 69.

Spring Season is here!



Teeing off at the Moon Golf Invitational! #RollTide



📊: https://t.co/Jeo9Pd0txr pic.twitter.com/zPpUfPnuIy — Alabama Women's Golf (@AlabamaWGolf) February 15, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday results:

Women's Golf: T10 through day 1.

Softball: DNP due to weather

Women's Basketball: Alabama 71, Oklahoma 79

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Men’s Golf: Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla.

Women’s Golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla.

Swim & Dive: SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

201 Days.

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

It’s literally like competing with John Wooden Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban

