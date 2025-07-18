Bama Central

11 Alabama Players Named to Media's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Ryan Williams and Kadyn Proctor represent the Crimson Tide on the conference's First Team.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) at a photoshoot SEC Media Day at College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga on Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025.
/ Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Every team in the SEC shared their goals and expectations this week for the upcoming season, and the media kept that in mind when predicting the conference's order of finish. Now that all of the ballots have been read, the Preseason SEC Media Poll placed Alabama as the No. 3 team in the conference with the third-most points in the SEC Champion poll.

The media also voted for players to make the preseason All-SEC teams. Alabama was among the programs who had the most standouts selected to this elite field with 11. Here's every Crimson Tide player on the list:

  • First Team: OL Kadyn Proctor, WR Ryan Williams
  • Second Team: OL Jaeden Roberts, C Parker Brailsford, DL Tim Keenan III, DL LT Overton, LB Deontae Lawson, DB Domani Jackson
  • Third Team: RB Jam Miller, DB Bray Hubbard, DB Keon Sabb

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB –  Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida  

Second Team

QB - Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn   

DEFENSE

First Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Second Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Third Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU
AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie

