11 Alabama Players Named to Media's Preseason All-SEC Teams
Every team in the SEC shared their goals and expectations this week for the upcoming season, and the media kept that in mind when predicting the conference's order of finish. Now that all of the ballots have been read, the Preseason SEC Media Poll placed Alabama as the No. 3 team in the conference with the third-most points in the SEC Champion poll.
The media also voted for players to make the preseason All-SEC teams. Alabama was among the programs who had the most standouts selected to this elite field with 11. Here's every Crimson Tide player on the list:
- First Team: OL Kadyn Proctor, WR Ryan Williams
- Second Team: OL Jaeden Roberts, C Parker Brailsford, DL Tim Keenan III, DL LT Overton, LB Deontae Lawson, DB Domani Jackson
- Third Team: RB Jam Miller, DB Bray Hubbard, DB Keon Sabb
2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida
Second Team
QB - Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Third Team
QB – Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn
DEFENSE
First Team
DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Second Team
DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Third Team
DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third Team
*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida
* - Indicates a tie