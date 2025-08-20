13 Alabama Players Named to Senior Bowl 300 List
The Senior Bowl announced its first-ever top 300 list on Wednesday morning. It used to be 850 players named to the initial list, but the organization trimmed it down "to raise the bar and truly spotlight the top-tier talent across the country."
Regardless, the University of Alabama is still well represented on the list as its 13 players are the second-most of any school (LSU leads with 14).
Here's a look at the 13 Crimson Tide standouts who made the cut.
Running Back Jam Miller – Senior, 5-10, 221 lbs
Three-year contributor for the Crimson Tide who appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman between special teams and offense. He was Alabama's second-leading rusher in 2024 with 668 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Miller suffered an upper-body injury this past Saturday and will miss an uncertain amount of time to start the season.
Wide Receiver Germie Bernard – Senior, 6-1, 204 lbs
One of the many players who followed DeBoer and transferred from Washington, but he immediately stepped into a starting role and competed for targets all season with Williams. Bernard led UA in receptions with 50 for 794 yards and two touchdowns.
Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton – Redshirt junior, 6-4, 208 lbs
Played in 29 games with six starts across three years with the Miami Hurricanes and saw time in all 12 regular-season contests with four starts in 2024. In that span, he accumulated 616 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions as a redshirt sophomore.
Tight End Josh Cuevas – Redshirt senior, 6-3, 256 lbs
Alabama is Cuevas' third school, but for the probable starter in his position group heading into the coming season, his role is a crucial one. He joined Kalen DeBoer when the latter was hired away from Washington prior to last season and caught 16 passes for 218 yards with a score during his first foray in crimson and white.
Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor – Junior, 6-7, 366 lbs
Alabama's most experienced offensive lineman returns for his third season at the Capstone after manning the left tackle spot for the last two seasons. The former 5-star recruit has started in 25 games across two seasons, earning second team All-SEC in 2024 and freshman All-SEC in 2023, while manning the blind side. He was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team, and is a projected first round pick in next spring's NFL Draft.
Center Parker Brailsford – Redshirt Junior, 6-2, 290 lbs
Brailsford transferred to Tuscaloosa with head coach Kalen DeBoer last season and started all 13 games at center, earning second team All-American honors from the FWAA. During his time in Washington he earned Freshman All-America from the AFCA, FWAA and Pro Football Focus in 2023 in addition to being named All-Pac 12 Second Team. Brailsford earned preseason All-SEC Second Team for the upcoming season and is expected to be one of the best centers in the nation.
Right Guard Jaeden Roberts – Redshirt Senior, 6-5, 327 lbs
Roberts returns for his fifth season at the Capstone after starting in 20 contests over the last two seasons. He broke into the starting lineup midway through the 2023 season and maintained his position at right guard, despite injuring his hand in 2024's preseason. The Houston product has appeared in 26 total games in three seasons and projects as a top offensive lineman in 2025 after being named preseason All-SEC Second Team.
Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III – Redshirt senior, 6-2, 320 lbs
Two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at nose tackle. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts. He had 40 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2024, building off a 2023 campaign with 38 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
BANDIT LT Overton – Senior, 6-5, 278 lbs
Had a successful first season at Alabama in 2024 after transferring in from Texas A&M. Leading tackler among the defensive linemen with 42 tackles last season. He also had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
WOLF Linebacker Qua Russaw – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-2, 243 lbs
Russaw burst onto the scene in 2024, appearing in 13 games and making 36 tackles with 2.5 coming for a loss and one sack. The former 5-star prospect took to the wolf position naturally and could be even better in 2025.
Inside Linebacker Deontae Lawson – Redshirt Senior, 6-2, 228 lbs
Lawson has appeared in 33 games across three seasons for the Crimson Tide. He secured 76 tackles in 2024, 6.5 coming for a loss while intercepting a pass, forcing one fumble and recovering another. The Mobile Christian product was named to the Preseason All-SEC second team and is one of the top NFL prospects at inside linebacker in next spring's draft.
Cornerback Domani Jackson – Senior, 6-1, 196 lbs
Came to Alabama after spending two seasons at USC and starting all 13 games. He totaled 52 tackles, including two for loss, a forced fumble, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
Safety Keon Sabb – Redshirt Junior, 6-1, 204 lbs
Joined the Crimson Tide in 2024 following two years at Michigan and started seven games at safety prior to suffering a lower-body injury at Tennessee that ended his season early. While healthy, he picked off two passes and broke up four to go along with 39 tackles.