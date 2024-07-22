2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Backs
The Alabama Crimson Tide enters the 2024 season looking to prove that the standard hasn't changed in Tuscaloosa despite the departure of retired head coach Nick Saban. The University of Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer away from Washington to take on that task and he made several significant hires, particularly on the defensive side of the football to ensure the winning ways continue at the Capstone.
Alabama hired former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack to take over as defensive coordinator along with former Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist to coach the secondary along with Wisconsin defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler. Together they'll implement the first new defensive scheme in Tuscaloosa in 17 years. Wommack's 4-2-5 "Swarm Defense" will call for new responsibilities from every position but may end up simplifying responsibilities and allow players to operate at full speed once the scheme becomes second nature.
"Coach Saban's defense was a very complex style of defense from making checks to motions and different formations and alignments of receivers. It was a very complex system to be in and you had to be a very good communicator, you had to be very smart," said senior safety Malachi Moore at SEC Media Days. "In this defense, now under Coach Wommack it's a lot of vision coverage and it's a lot simpler from people who were in Coach Saban's defense. A lot more eyes on the quarterback allowing you to make plays on the ball and get more turnovers."
Despite the simplicity, there are still serious concerns in the Alabama back end. The Crimson Tide lost nine secondary players to the transfer portal and three players to the NFL draft making depth in the upcoming season a genuine issue. Saban cited those concerns as reasons to favor Georgia and Texas over Alabama in the upcoming season.
"I think Bama has really got a lot of good players," Saban said. "I think they've got question marks in the secondary, especially at corner."
The Crimson Tide replaced those 12 departed players with five players from the transfer portal and five freshmen while just four players remained with experience under Saban.
Cornerback
- Domani Jackson (Jr.) / DaShawn Jones (RJr.)
- Zabien Brown (Fr.) / Zavier Mincey (Fr.)
- Jahlil Hurley (RFr.) / Jaylen Mbakwe (Fr.)
Safety
Strong Safety: Keon Sabb (RSo.), King Mack (S.), Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (Fr.)
Free Safety: Malachi Moore (Gr.), Kameron Howard (So.), Bray Hubbard (So.)
Husky: DeVonta Smith (RJr.), Red Morgan (Fr.)
2024 Alabama Defensive Backs
Cornerbacks
Domani Jackson - Junior - 6'1" 190 lbs
Jackson is a former 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 who chose USC over Alabama out of high school. He was one of the first players to commit to the Crimson Tide out of the transfer portal in December. He played in 18 games for the Trojans across two seasons tallying 28 tackles and four pass breakups. He's expected to start for the Crimson Tide at corner as one of the most experienced players in the position group.
DaShawn Jones - Redshirt Junior - 6' 180 lbs
Jones is a former 3-star recruit in the Class of 2021 who went to Wake Forest. He transferred from Winston-Salem to Tuscaloosa in the Spring transfer window. He appeared in 22 games for the Demon Deacons over a three year span making 47 tackles, breaking up seven passes and securing three interceptions. He's shown good ability in the ACC to keep receivers in front of him and make strong tackles in space.
Zabien Brown - Freshman - 6' 180 lbs
Brown is a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Mater Dei High School in California. He enrolled early and went through spring practice with the Crimson Tide and impressed with his strong technical skills for the position. His stellar footwork and eye discipline along with fluid hips could enable him to find early playing time in 2024.
Zavier Mincey - Freshman - 6'3" 180 lbs
Mincey is a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Daytona Beach, Fla. He enrolled early in Tuscaloosa after committing to the Crimson Tide in early January. He has all the physical tools to develop into an excellent cornerback as his length is exceptional for the position.
Jahlil Hurley - Redshirt Freshman - 6'2" 170 lbs
Hurley is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023 out of Florence, Ala. He redshirted last season and therefore didn't appear in any games. He's the only player in the Alabama cornerback room that's a holdover from last season and while that doesn't mean as much under the new coaching staff it's still a small advantage he could exploit to find his way onto the field.
Jaylen Mbakwe - Freshman - 5'11" 170 lbs
Mbakwe is a former 5-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Clay-Chalkville in Alabama. He spent most of his time in high school playing quarterback but also helped on the defensive side of the ball. While he's the smallest cornerback in the room he might be the most athletic as he possesses elite quickness. He could push for playing time this year as the room is lacking in experience.
Safeties
Keon Sabb - Redshirt Sophomore - 6'1" 200 lbs
breakupsSabb is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He transferred to Tuscaloosa out of Michigan after winning the national championship with the Wolverines this past year. Sabb appeared in 18 games over the last two seasons for the Maize and Blue tallying 14 tackles with five pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown. He comes to Tuscaloosa expecting to man one of the three safety starting positions after a strong two years in the Big 10.
King Mack - Sophomore - 5'10" 190 lbs
Mack is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023 who committed to Penn State. He transferred into Tuscaloosa after appearing in 13 games last season in Happy Valley. Mack played mostly on special teams and accumulated three tackles. He comes to Tuscaloosa to provide athletic depth in the back end of a defense that sorely needs it.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. - Freshman - 5'11" 192
The Alabama legacy is a former 3-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Gadsden City High School in Alabama. His father Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. was one of Nick Saban's best cornerbacks and he's shown a real knack for playmaking ability at the high school level. Perhaps a little less athletic than his counterparts in the secondary, he's shown high level instincts that put him in the right place at the right time that make the fan base excited to see him in action.
Malachi Moore - Graduate Student - 6' 198 lbs
The elder statesman of the Alabama secondary was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of Hewitt-Trussville. He's appeared in 42 games across four seasons for the Crimson Tide and was voted one of Alabama's permanent captains for the 2023 season. Moore has 87 solo tackles with 17 pass breakups and five interceptions while also taking a fumble back for a touchdown on defense. His talent is evident but perhaps he's most important to Alabama's defense as a communicator keeping the secondary on the same page and in the correct coverages.
Kameron Howard - Sophomore - 5'11" 189 lbs
An unranked prospect in the Class of 2023 out of Clinton, Md. He transferred to Alabama out of Charlotte after having a strong freshman year in the American Athletic Conference. Howard appeared in 12 games for the 49ers tallying 21 tackles, intercepting two passes and breaking up another.
Bray Hubbard - Sophomore - 6'2" 195
Hubbard is a former 4-star recruit out of Ocean Springs, Miss. in the Class of 2023. He appeared in nine games for Alabama largely as a special teamer with some action on defense as a freshman. He has one tackle to his name but was a high-level two-way player as a high schooler. As one of four members in the secondary holding over from the previous regime, he may push for playing time in a backup role.
DeVonta Smith - Redshirt Junior - 6' 194 lbs
Smith is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021 out of Cincinnati. He's appeared in 20 games across three seasons tallying four tackles. Smith was in line for a big role last season but sustained a preseason injury that limited him to just four games of action. He has a reputation for being one of the fastest players on the team and has an inside track at starting in Alabama's new "Husky" position, which most formerly compares to Saban's "Star" role.
Red Morgan - Freshman - 6' 175 lbs
Morgan is a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Central-Phenix City who enrolled early this past January. Reports out of spring practice were that the freshman was very impressive picking things up quickly and playing with high instincts. Morgan may be a freshman but with virtually every position open he has a chance to become an early contributor.