2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: Western Kentucky
It's a new era in Tuscaloosa, and on Aug. 31, a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium will get to see a new man lead the Alabama football team onto the field for the first time in over 15 years.
Alabama's season-opener in 2024 is against Western Kentucky, a somewhat familiar buy-game opponent that the Crimson Tide has played three other times since the 2008 season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer will make his debut as the head coach of the Crimson Tide against the Hilltoppers, and he'll get to do it under the lights, as the kickoff time has already been announced as 6 p.m. CT.
It'll be a tune-up game for DeBoer as there's no question the Hilltoppers will have less talent than Alabama, but Western Kentucky has been a very solid Group of Five program as of late. In five years under head coach Tyson Helton, the Hilltoppers have enjoyed four seasons of at least eight wins, including an 8-5 record a season ago.
Let's take a look at what to expect from Western Kentucky to open the season, and see if it has a roster that could potentially give Alabama a problem or two.
Offense
Under Helton, Western Kentucky has consistently had one of the best passing offenses in the Group of Five. That continued this past season, with the Hilltoppers ranking No. 15 nationally in pass yards and No. 4 nationally in passing touchdowns on the season.
Helton has succeeded with a number of different quarterbacks, but this year there will be a competition for the starting job as Austin Reed graduated. The leader for the starting job is redshirt sophomore Caden Veltkamp, who after throwing just two passes all season, came off the bench in the Hilltoppers' bowl game and led the team to a victory.
Veltkamp threw for 383 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 40-of-52 passes, earning him the MVP of the Famous Toastery Bowl. With that kind of performance, he seems primed and ready to take over Western Kentucky's high-octane passing game.
He has competition though, in the form of a familiar face to Alabama and SEC fans. The Hilltoppers took Texas State transfer quarterback TJ Finley, who previously spent time at both Auburn and LSU, and had Alabama on the ropes in the famous 4-overtime 2022 Iron Bowl. It still remains to be seen whether Veltkamp or Finley will win the starting job.
There are some notable returning weapons on the offensive side around whoever the quarterback ends up being. The team's leading rusher from a year ago, Elijah Young, returns at running back, and he's also a capable receiving threat.
While top receiver Malachi Corley was a 3rd round pick in the NFL Draft, the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers are back in Dalvin Smith and Easton Messer. The Hilltoppers also added Kisean Johnson from Alabama State out of the transfer portal, who had nearly 800 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.
The passing game will be interesting to watch as Alabama's secondary is possibly its weakest position group entering the 2024 season. There is plenty of talent, but after bringing in five different defensive backs in the transfer portal, there's likely going to be some growing pains as the brand new group gels in a brand new system.
Even if only for a short time, Western Kentucky's passing game has the chance to put some pressure on the fresh, inexperienced Alabama secondary.
Defense
The Western Kentucky defense was not a strength of its football team in 2023, to put it nicely.
The pass defense ranked No. 76 nationally, the rush defense ranked No. 120 (out of 130), and the scoring defense ranked No. 90. All of those numbers were average or worse compared to the rest of college football.
The unit had two all-conference players, but only one is back in defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler. The other All-CUSA player on last year's team, defensive back Kendrick Simpkins, transferred up to Baylor in the offseason.
In total, the defense returns just three starters from the subpar 2023 unit, but Helton did pick up four projected starters out of the transfer portal. Of those four projected starters, two came from SEC programs in former Ole Miss defensive back Demarko Williams and former Texas A&M defensive back Kent Robinson.
With the lack of returning key contributors and the history of subpar defenses, DeBoer should have a field day in his first opportunity to showcase his high-powered offensive system at Alabama.
Schedule
The game between Alabama and Western Kentucky will be the first for both teams, taking place in Week 1 with neither team participating in Week 0.
It's the first of back-to-back Group of Five games for the Crimson Tide before its big non-conference test on the road against Wisconsin in Week 3. The game already has an announced start time, and will kick at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Aug. 31.
Outlook
It's no secret that there's a major talent disparity between Alabama and Western Kentucky in this season-opening clash. With the game being at home and under the lights, expect Kalen DeBoer to want to showcase his new team in a primetime national TV slot to open his Alabama career.
There could be some intrigue when it comes to the typically high-powered Western Kentucky passing game against the brand new Alabama secondary, but the Hilltoppers' defense should be no match for Jalen Milroe and the rest of the Crimson Tide offense.
There's no reason Alabama shouldn't run away with this one while giving fans some highlight-reel plays to get them excited about the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa.
The Game
Date
August 31
Time
6 p.m. CT
TV
ESPN
Location
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series
Alabama leads 3-0
Last Meeting
Alabama and Western Kentucky last met in September of 2016, a game in which the Crimson Tide won 38-10 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, making his first career start, threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while senior safety Eddie Jackson recorded a pick six.
The Team
Coach
Tyson Helton, sixth year, 40-26
Offensive Coordinator
Will Friend
Defensive Coordinator
Tyson Summers
2023 Record
8-5 (5-3 CUSA)
2023 Rankings
Total offense: No. 51; Total defense: No. 108
Returning Starters
8, 5 on offense, 3 on defense
Players to Watch
QB Caden Veltkamp, QB TJ Finley, RB Elijah Young, WR Kisean Johnson, WR Dalvin Smith, DT Hosea Wheeler, CB Upton Stout, SS Demarko Williams, FS Kent Robinson
Top Newcomer
Alabama State transfer wide receiver Kisean Johnson looks to become one of the Hilltoppers' top receiving threats after the loss of Malachi Corley to the draft. Johnson recorded nearly 800 yards of receiving and seven touchdowns last season.
Biggest Question
Can Western Kentucky become a competitor for the C-USA title? The Hilltoppers have been a very solid program in the conference for the entirety of Helton's tenure, winning at least eight games four times, but have yet to win the conference and have only made the conference title game once.
The School
Location
Bowling Green, Ky.
Founded
1906
Enrollment
12,526
Nickname
Hilltoppers
Colors
Red and White
Mascot
Big Red
The Program
Last Time Beat Alabama
Never
Last Time Won C-USA
2016
National Championships
None
Playoff Appearances
None
Conference Championships (2)
2015, 2016
Bowl Record
11-5
Last Season Missed Bowl
2018
Heisman Trophies
None
2024 NFL Draft
WR Malachi Corley, Jets, third round, 65th overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
No. 112 (2024), No. 135 (2023), No. 89 (2022), No. 137 (2021)
The Schedule
Aug. 31: at Alabama
Sept. 7: Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 14: at Middle Tennessee
Sept. 21: Toledo
Sept. 28: at Boston College
Oct. 10: UTEP
Oct. 16: at Sam Houston
Oct. 30: Kennesaw State
Nov. 9: at New Mexico State
Nov. 16: Louisiana Tech
Nov. 23: at Liberty
No. 30: Jacksonville State
This is the first story in BamaCentral's series previewing Alabama's opponents