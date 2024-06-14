2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: South Carolina
With the addition of Texas an Oklahoma to the SEC snd elimination of divisions in the Southeastern conference, South Carolina forever gets the distinct honor of being the last SEC East team to beat Alabama in the regular season.
In front of a packed house at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks upset Alabama in 2010. The Crimson Tide made the trip back to Columbia in 2019, but South Carolina hasn't played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2009. That changes this season when Shane Beamer's Gamecocks roll into Tuscaloosa for Game 6.
Beamer took South Carolina to bowl games in each of his first two seasons as head coach before a disappointing 5-7 finish last season. The Gamecocks got off to a 2-6 start before rallying down the final stretch of the season. Beamer isn't necessarily on the hot seat heading into 2024, but he can't afford to get off to another poor start with a challenging SEC slate ahead.
Offense
South Carolina's offense was pass-reliant in 2023 with Spencer Rattler at quarterback and first-rounder Xavier Legette at receiver. Both players are gone now, so offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be working with a new QB in his second year with the Gamecocks.
Beamer named redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers the starter after spring football. Sellers appeared on three games for South Carolina last season with just four total pass attempts, but two touchdowns against Furman.
Not only did the Gamecocks not have an individual 1000-yard rusher last season, but the offense barely crossed 1,000 yards total rushing as a team. Leading rusher Mario Anderson transferred to Memphis, but Beamer added two running backs out of the portal in North Texas' Oscar Adaway III and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders. The former Arkansas back missed time with injury last season, but 1443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.
Returner Nyck Harbor (12 catches for 195 yards) and transfers Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Louisville) and Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina) will look to pick up the production gap left behind by Legette. With a lot of new faces to work into the offense at the skill positions, South Carolina does bring back a lot of experience along the offensive line. All five starters up front have at least one start under their belt with the Gamecocks. The O-line will need to show improvement after allowing 41 sacks a season ago.
Defense
Defensive coordinator Clayton White has been with Beamer all three seasons in Columbia so far, but has never had a defense finish higher than 41st in the country. They have really struggled the past two seasons finishing 89th in 2022 and 90th in 2023, allowing nearly 400 yards per game last season.
South Carolina obviously needs to improve on those numbers if it wants to have more success in 2024. The defense is headlined by all-SEC linebacker Debo Williams, who led the Gamecocks with 113 tackles a year ago.
The Gamecocks have three talented returners leading in the secondary with sophomore Jalon Kilgore, who earned freshman all-American honors with 76 tackles and an interception last season in 10 starts, junior Nick Emmanwori and redshirt senior O'Donnell Fortune.
Junior defensive tackle T.J. Sanders led South Carolina with 4.5 sacks last season and looks to build on that breakout season in his redshirt junior campaign alongside redshirt senior Tonka Hemingway.
Schedule
South Carolina faces Alabama in the middle of a brutal three-game stretch for the Gamecocks against three straight projected top-25 teams starting with Ole Miss at home followed by road games at Alabama and Oklahoma.
For Alabama, the schedule will be a little lighter at this point with a matchup at Vanderbilt the week before. However, the Crimson Tide does have a big road game at Tennessee after facing South Carolina, so Alabama could get caught looking ahead. Both the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks will have already had one of their two bye weeks for the season ahead of this matchup in September.
Outlook
Alabama will likely by double-digit home favorites over South Carolina for this mid-October matchup. Both teams should be settled into the season by this point, but the Gamecocks have a lot more questions surrounding their team than the Crimson Tide. Jalen Milroe will be returning as starting quarterback for Alabama, and South Carolina will either be breaking in a redshirt freshman or transfer at the position.
Beamer has done a good job trying to turn around the South Carolina program over the last three years, but Alabama still has a much deeper and more talented roster.
South Carolina only has one win in Tuscaloosa all time (2004), and I don't see that changing this season.
The Game
Date: Oct. 12
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: TBD
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series history: Alabama leads, 11-4
Last meeting: Alabama beat South Carolina 47-23 in Columbia in 2019. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 444 yards and five touchdowns.
The Team
Coach: Shane Beamer, fourth season, 20-18 record
Offensive coordinator: Dowell Loggains
Defensive coordinator: Clayton White
2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
2023 rankings: Total offense (83rd), Total defense (90th)
Returning Starters
11 (four on offense, seven on defense)
Players to Watch
RB Raheim Sanders, WR Nyck Harbor, LB Debo Williams, DT Tonka Hemingway, DB Nick Emmanwori, DB Jalon Kilgore
Top Newcomer:
Arkansas transfer running back Raheim Sanders will bring a new dynamic to the South Carolina offense if he can stay healthy. His career with the Razorbacks was hampered by injuries, but he has 2,230 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in his career.
Biggest Question
Will Sellers be able to settle into the starting quarterback job, or will Beamer have to turn to Auburn transfer Robbie Ashford or Pitt transfer Davis Beville?
The School
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Founded: 1801
Enrollment: 53,455
Nickname: Gamecocks
Colors: Garnet, black and white
Mascot: Sir Big Spur
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: 2010
Last time won SEC: Never
Last time won SEC East: 2010
National championships: None
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference championships: 1 (1969 in ACC)
Bowl record: 10-15
Last season missed bowl: 2023
Heisman trophies: 1 (George Rogers- 1980)
2024 NFL Draft:
- WR Xavier Leggette (Round 1, Pick 32- Carolina Panthers)
- QB Spencer Rattler (Round 5, Pick 150- New Orleans Saints)
- CB Marcellas Dial (Round 6, Pick 180- New England Patriots)
- OL Nick Gargiulo (Round 7, Pick 256- Denver Broncos)
Last four recruiting class rankings: No. 22 (2024), No. 16 (2023), No. 24 (2022), No. 80 (2021)
The Schedule
Aug. 31: Old Dominion
Sept. 7: at Kentucky
Sept. 14: LSU
Sept. 21: Akron
Oct. 5: Ole Miss
Oct. 12: at Alabama
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma
Nov. 2: Texas A&M
Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 16: Missouri
Nov. 23: Wofford
Nov. 30: at Clemson