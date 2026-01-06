Alabama Starting Defensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith is entering the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The junior played in all 14 games with 11 starts. He contributed 28 tackles, including 6.5 for loss (-20 yards) and 2.5 sacks (-11 yards), to go with a pair of quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

Smith is the 17th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose, wide receiver Cole Adams, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, defensive lineman Keon Keeley, defensive back Cam Calhoun, linebacker Qua Russaw and long snapper David Bird.

Smith had 20 tackles, five hurries, two pass breakups and one sack as a sophomore. His production increased from when he was a freshman and only recorded two tackles on the year across nine games played.

"Really excited about James and what he's done," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said before the season on Aug. 25. "James is such an explosive player. He creates havoc. You saw that, even, in the bowl game when he was able to generate a lot of negative plays and I think he's done that here in fall camp.

"It's fun watching some of these younger players that I've been here with over the last 18 months mature into young men that are accountable, that are detailed, that have habits that are more in line with what a young professional, a young player that does things at a high, professional level."

Fellow Alabama transfer and WOLF linebacker Qua Russaw, who was No. 1 on the depth chart before an injury early in the season was teammates with Smith at Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Smith was a 5-star recruit, according to On3, as he was ranked the No. 24 prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 2 player in the state of Alabama.

Alabama's defensive line will look a lot different next season, as in addition to Smith and Russaw, defensive end Keon Keeley and WOLF linebacker Noah Carter also entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, nose tackle Tim Keenan III and LT Overton are out of eligibility.

As of Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. CT, pending any other transfers, the Crimson Tide will have the following defensive linemen for 2026: Jeremiah Beaman, Kelby Collins, Isaia Faga, Fatutoa Henry, Edric Hill, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, Jordan Renaud and London Simmons, plus incoming freshmen Jamarion Matthews, Nolan Wilson, Kamhariyan Johnson, Malique' Franklin and Corey Howard. Not a ton of experience across the board.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

Read More: